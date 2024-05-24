GM Sectec Ransomware Essentials Description

GM Sectec Ransomware Essentials is a data protection solution designed to defend against ransomware attacks and provide backup capabilities. The product received recognition at the RSA Conference 2025 with four Global InfoSec Awards. The solution focuses on ransomware protection and data recovery capabilities. It is offered by GM Sectec, a company that also provides other security products including PCI compliance solutions, security analytics, and payment page security tools. The product appears to be part of GM Sectec's broader portfolio of security offerings that serve various industries including healthcare, retail, financial services, and government sectors. The company provides managed services and consulting in addition to their product offerings. Based on the available information, Ransomware Essentials is positioned as a specialized solution for organizations seeking protection against ransomware threats and ensuring business continuity through backup and recovery capabilities.