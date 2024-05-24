Expedient Cloud Data Protection Description

Expedient Cloud Data Protection is a managed backup service that provides data protection for virtual machines, files, and databases. The service offers full system backups at the VM or file level for Windows and Linux servers, with support for databases including SQL Server, Oracle, and MongoDB. The platform uses AES-256 encryption for data in-flight and at-rest on a FIPS certified infrastructure. It includes role-based access control and two-factor authentication for security. The service provides backup capabilities for Office 365 environments, including OneDrive, Exchange, and SharePoint, with granular search and restoration of files, mailboxes, messages, and attachments. The solution features a web-based dashboard for management, monitoring, and reporting. It includes deduplication and compression capabilities to reduce storage requirements. Users can perform deep searches using wildcard functionality to locate VMs, folders, and individual files. The service offers cloud archiving with S3-compatible deep archive storage options. Expedient manages backup configuration, restores, and monitoring at the platform level. The service includes automatic inclusion policies and managed patching and maintenance. Data can be replicated to multiple Expedient locations across the United States for geographic diversity. Pricing is based on per-TB consumption with adjustable retention periods. The platform is designed for disaster recovery scenarios, including ransomware recovery and accidental file deletion. It operates on a hyperconverged platform with built-in redundancy and is compliant with HIPAA, HITECH, SOC1, SOC2, SOC3, PCI-DSS, and CSA standards.