Commvault Cloud for Government Description

Commvault Cloud for Government is a backup and recovery solution designed for federal, state, and educational entities. The platform holds FedRAMP HIGH, GovRAMP at the High impact level, and FIPS 140-3 authorizations. The solution provides unified protection across multi-cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments through a single management interface. It is delivered as a cloud-native SaaS platform that covers data centers, cloud applications, and containers. Security features include immutability, air-gapping, and zero-trust access controls. The platform incorporates AI-enabled security insights with automation capabilities for threat detection and response. It offers standardized service level agreements for retention policies and recoverability across different workload types. The solution includes backup and recovery capabilities for endpoints, Microsoft 365 applications, and other enterprise workloads. Air Gap Protect functionality provides an integrated cloud storage target for risk reduction. Command Center serves as the centralized management console for monitoring protection status and optimizing costs across resources. The platform is designed to meet stringent federal and government compliance standards and provides protection against deletion, corruption, and cyberattacks.