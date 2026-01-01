Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery Logo

Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery

Cloud-based backup, recovery, and cyber resilience platform for hybrid envs

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery Description

Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery is a comprehensive data protection and cyber resilience platform that provides backup and recovery capabilities across cloud, on-premises, and SaaS environments. The platform offers protection for multiple workload types including virtual machines, databases, endpoints, files, objects, and various SaaS applications. The solution includes automated backup and recovery for Microsoft Active Directory and Entra ID, enabling rapid recovery of entire AD forests with granular recovery options. It provides air gap storage capabilities through Air Gap Protect, which delivers isolated cloud storage targets to reduce risk and enable scalable protection against ransomware. The platform features Auto Recovery capabilities that automate proactive cyber recovery through multi-layered data protection to reduce recovery time from cyber threats and disasters. Cleanroom Recovery functionality identifies and ensures clean recovery with the ability to guarantee safe recovery to an isolated cloud environment. Cloud Rewind enables restoration and rebuilding of dynamic and distributed cloud applications from outages and ransomware attacks. The platform supports compliance requirements through eDiscovery capabilities for collecting electronically stored information to address legal, regulatory, and compliance needs. HyperScale Solutions provide on-site storage options with high reliability and intelligent management for protecting critical data from ransomware. The platform includes FedRAMP High Authorized status for government cloud deployments, meeting stringent security standards for US government use.

Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery FAQ

Common questions about Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery is Cloud-based backup, recovery, and cyber resilience platform for hybrid envs developed by Commvault. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Backup, Cloud Security, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →