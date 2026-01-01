Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery
Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery
Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery Description
Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery is a comprehensive data protection and cyber resilience platform that provides backup and recovery capabilities across cloud, on-premises, and SaaS environments. The platform offers protection for multiple workload types including virtual machines, databases, endpoints, files, objects, and various SaaS applications. The solution includes automated backup and recovery for Microsoft Active Directory and Entra ID, enabling rapid recovery of entire AD forests with granular recovery options. It provides air gap storage capabilities through Air Gap Protect, which delivers isolated cloud storage targets to reduce risk and enable scalable protection against ransomware. The platform features Auto Recovery capabilities that automate proactive cyber recovery through multi-layered data protection to reduce recovery time from cyber threats and disasters. Cleanroom Recovery functionality identifies and ensures clean recovery with the ability to guarantee safe recovery to an isolated cloud environment. Cloud Rewind enables restoration and rebuilding of dynamic and distributed cloud applications from outages and ransomware attacks. The platform supports compliance requirements through eDiscovery capabilities for collecting electronically stored information to address legal, regulatory, and compliance needs. HyperScale Solutions provide on-site storage options with high reliability and intelligent management for protecting critical data from ransomware. The platform includes FedRAMP High Authorized status for government cloud deployments, meeting stringent security standards for US government use.
Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery is Cloud-based backup, recovery, and cyber resilience platform for hybrid envs developed by Commvault. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Backup, Cloud Security, Compliance.
