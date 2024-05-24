Ahsay Google Workspace Backup
Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup
Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup Description
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup is a third-party backup solution designed to protect Google Workspace data beyond the standard 30-day recycle bin retention period. The product backs up data from Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat. The solution provides backup capabilities for both individual and business users, with options to select specific user accounts or data types for backup. It includes a quick search function for user selection and data filters to exclude or include specific items from backups. The product offers a lossless backup feature that preserves Google Workspace documents (Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms) by creating exact copies in a separate Google Drive account, maintaining original formatting and structure without data loss from export conversions. Security features include immutable backups, AES 256-bit data encryption, two-factor authentication, and restore drill functionality for backup data validation. The solution uses data deduplication and compression technology to reduce storage costs and network utilization. Recovery options include restoring items to original or different Google Workspace accounts, preview capabilities for emails and chat history without restoring, and quick download functionality for various data types. The product supports offline recovery by exporting data to multiple file formats including .mbox, .html, .ics, .vcf, .docx, .xlsx, .pptx, .svg, and .zip files. Users can restore data to local destinations or archive files, with date range filtering to locate specific items.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup FAQ
Common questions about Ahsay Google Workspace Backup including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup is Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Ransomware Prevention, GCP.
ALTERNATIVES
Cloud backup solution for Gmail, Drive, Contacts & Calendar in Google Workspace.
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