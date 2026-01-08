Commvault Cloud Unity
Cloud-native platform for data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery
Commvault Cloud Unity Description
Commvault Cloud Unity is a cloud-native platform that combines data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery capabilities. The platform provides data discovery, protection, and governance in real time to reduce risk. It includes identity resilience features to prevent unwanted changes to identity systems and restore trusted access at scale. The platform offers cyber recovery capabilities designed to restore operations with clean data after incidents. It provides a unified view across all data regardless of location. The solution operates at enterprise scale and integrates security, identity, and recovery functions within a single platform. Commvault Cloud Unity is positioned as a cyber resilience solution that addresses ransomware, attacks, and outages. The platform includes monitoring and management capabilities through a centralized interface. It supports modern cloud environments and is designed for organizations requiring comprehensive data protection and recovery capabilities. The solution aims to help organizations maintain business continuity through backup, recovery, and security features. It provides visibility and control over data assets across hybrid and cloud environments.
Commvault Cloud Unity FAQ
Common questions about Commvault Cloud Unity including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Backup, Business Continuity, Cloud Native.
