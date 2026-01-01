Commvault VM Backup Description

Commvault VM Backup is a cloud-delivered data protection platform designed to backup and recover virtual machines across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. The platform supports multiple hypervisors and cloud platforms including VMware, Microsoft Hyper-V, Microsoft Azure, Amazon EC2, VMware Cloud on AWS, Nutanix AHV, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) VMs. The solution provides snapshot and application-level backups for virtual machines with flexible storage options that allow organizations to maintain on-premises copies for faster recovery or utilize cloud storage. Data protection includes encryption for data in-flight and at-rest, along with role-based access controls, SSO, and SAML authentication. For ransomware protection, the platform incorporates anomaly detection capabilities and air-gapped backup copies. The system includes pre-configured backup plans and automated workflows to maintain data protection standards. Organizations can perform VM-level restores and migrations between different hypervisors. The platform is offered as a SaaS solution with pricing based on 10-pack VM bundles at $102.49 per VM per month, with volume discounts available for deployments exceeding 50 VMs. The architecture supports zero-trust security principles and provides centralized management through a single console for managing backups across different workload types including databases, file systems, and virtual machines.