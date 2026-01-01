Commvault VM Backup Logo

Commvault VM Backup

Cloud-native VM backup and recovery platform for hybrid cloud environments

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Commvault VM Backup Description

Commvault VM Backup is a cloud-delivered data protection platform designed to backup and recover virtual machines across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. The platform supports multiple hypervisors and cloud platforms including VMware, Microsoft Hyper-V, Microsoft Azure, Amazon EC2, VMware Cloud on AWS, Nutanix AHV, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) VMs. The solution provides snapshot and application-level backups for virtual machines with flexible storage options that allow organizations to maintain on-premises copies for faster recovery or utilize cloud storage. Data protection includes encryption for data in-flight and at-rest, along with role-based access controls, SSO, and SAML authentication. For ransomware protection, the platform incorporates anomaly detection capabilities and air-gapped backup copies. The system includes pre-configured backup plans and automated workflows to maintain data protection standards. Organizations can perform VM-level restores and migrations between different hypervisors. The platform is offered as a SaaS solution with pricing based on 10-pack VM bundles at $102.49 per VM per month, with volume discounts available for deployments exceeding 50 VMs. The architecture supports zero-trust security principles and provides centralized management through a single console for managing backups across different workload types including databases, file systems, and virtual machines.

Commvault VM Backup FAQ

Common questions about Commvault VM Backup including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Commvault VM Backup is Cloud-native VM backup and recovery platform for hybrid cloud environments developed by Commvault. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Backup, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →