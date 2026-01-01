Commvault HyperScale X Logo

Commvault HyperScale X Description

Commvault HyperScale X is a data protection and backup solution that combines storage and data protection capabilities in a scale-out architecture. The platform is designed for hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments, providing backup and recovery functionality for various workloads including containers, virtual machines, and databases. The solution offers multiple layers of immutability across software, operating system, and file system to protect data from modification or deletion. It includes erasure coding for resiliency, allowing the system to tolerate node failures or multiple hard drive failures within a cluster. The platform features automatic load balancing, data caching, and automatic rebalancing of stored data. HyperScale X provides a single-view dashboard for monitoring storage performance and health, with proactive notifications for SLA compliance. The solution includes anomaly detection capabilities for identifying potential ransomware threats and maintains SEC 17a-compliant immutable storage. The platform is available in two configurations: as an integrated appliance with pre-configured hardware and software, or as a validated reference design that can be deployed on partner hardware. Organizations can select initial configuration sizes based on capacity requirements and expand by adding nodes to the cluster as data needs grow. The solution supports data mobility across cloud environments, enabling backup, recovery, and data movement to, from, within, and between clouds without vendor lock-in.

