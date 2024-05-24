Xopero Unified Protection Logo

Xopero Unified Protection

by Xopero Software

All-in-one backup appliance with hardware & software for BCDR

Data Protection Commercial
On-Premises|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Ransomware PreventionMicrosoft 365
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Xopero Unified Protection Description

Xopero Unified Protection is a backup appliance that combines hardware with pre-installed backup software (Xopero ONE Backup and Recovery) for business continuity and disaster recovery. The solution operates in a plug-and-play model and is designed to protect various IT infrastructure components including endpoints, servers, VMware, Microsoft 365, and DevOps environments. The appliance includes automated backup capabilities with features such as data deduplication on source, backup compression, policy-based backups, retention and versioning, and any-to-any data replication. The system supports geo-redundancy and enables implementation of the 3-2-1 backup rule through multi-storage configurations. For disaster recovery, the product offers instant disaster recovery capabilities, granular restore options, any-to-any restore between different systems, and bare metal restore functionality. The system includes automated failover and restoration mechanisms with one-click instant restore capabilities. Ransomware protection is implemented through multiple layers including non-executable data storage formats, WORM-compliant immutable storage, limited access to storage credentials, and encryption. The appliance stores compressed and encrypted data in non-executable formats to prevent malicious modification or deletion. Management is handled through a web-based central console that provides monitoring, backup scheduling, policy management, and multi-tenancy support. The system includes audit logs, visual statistics, email reports, Slack notifications, and compatibility with external monitoring systems. The solution is scalable, allowing additional devices to be added as disk arrays for expanded storage capacity.

Xopero Unified Protection FAQ

Common questions about Xopero Unified Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Xopero Unified Protection is All-in-one backup appliance with hardware & software for BCDR developed by Xopero Software. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Ransomware Prevention, Microsoft 365.

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