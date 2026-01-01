Commvault Kubernetes Backup Description

Commvault Kubernetes Backup provides data protection for Kubernetes applications, clusters, and persistent data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The solution supports any CNCF-certified Kubernetes distribution, including Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes (OKE), and Red Hat OpenShift. The product delivers application-consistent snapshots for backup and recovery operations at the application level. It integrates with Container Storage Interface (CSI) for volume snapshot backup capabilities. Storage options include existing on-premises or cloud storage, as well as Commvault Cloud Air Gap Protect for isolated recovery copies. Security features include anomaly detection for ransomware protection, air-gapped copies, encryption in-flight and at-rest, and role-based access controls with SSO and SAML support. The platform provides observability into protection status, recovery readiness, and storage efficiency through a unified interface. The solution includes pre-configured backup plans based on best practices to automate protection workflows. It supports both data protection and migration use cases for containerized workloads. Commvault Kubernetes Backup is delivered as a service and is part of the Commvault Cloud Platform.