Commvault Kubernetes Backup

Enterprise backup and recovery solution for Kubernetes workloads and data

Data Protection
Commercial
Commvault Kubernetes Backup Description

Commvault Kubernetes Backup provides data protection for Kubernetes applications, clusters, and persistent data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The solution supports any CNCF-certified Kubernetes distribution, including Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes (OKE), and Red Hat OpenShift. The product delivers application-consistent snapshots for backup and recovery operations at the application level. It integrates with Container Storage Interface (CSI) for volume snapshot backup capabilities. Storage options include existing on-premises or cloud storage, as well as Commvault Cloud Air Gap Protect for isolated recovery copies. Security features include anomaly detection for ransomware protection, air-gapped copies, encryption in-flight and at-rest, and role-based access controls with SSO and SAML support. The platform provides observability into protection status, recovery readiness, and storage efficiency through a unified interface. The solution includes pre-configured backup plans based on best practices to automate protection workflows. It supports both data protection and migration use cases for containerized workloads. Commvault Kubernetes Backup is delivered as a service and is part of the Commvault Cloud Platform.

Commvault Kubernetes Backup is Enterprise backup and recovery solution for Kubernetes workloads and data developed by Commvault.

