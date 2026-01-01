Commvault HyperScale Flex
Commvault HyperScale Flex
Scalable backup & recovery solution for multi-petabyte workloads & datasets
Commvault HyperScale Flex Description
Commvault HyperScale Flex is a data protection solution designed for organizations managing multi-petabyte environments and data-intensive workloads. The product uses a disaggregated architecture that separates compute and storage resources, allowing them to scale independently based on workload requirements. The solution provides backup and recovery capabilities for large-scale datasets with support for external storage pools scalable from 1PB to multi-PB. It features control nodes that manage resource utilization, monitor performance, automate provisioning, and simplify scaling operations. HyperScale Flex includes multiple layers of immutability across software, operating system, and file system levels to protect data from modification. The product incorporates anomaly detection capabilities and immutable storage options for ransomware protection. Storage nodes in HyperScale Flex enable high availability through redundancy, replication, and snapshot capabilities. The system provides a unified dashboard for monitoring external storage and compute nodes to optimize performance across the infrastructure. The solution is designed for enterprise data centers, AI/ML workloads, and performance-sensitive applications. Commvault works with server and storage vendors to provide validated hardware configurations for deployment.
