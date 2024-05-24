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SaaS ransomware detection and automated recovery for Google Workspace & M365
SaaS ransomware detection and automated recovery for Google Workspace & M365
Spin.AI SaaS Ransomware Detection & Response (RDR) is a ransomware protection solution integrated within the SpinOne platform and SpinBackup Enterprise. The product provides automated detection and response capabilities for ransomware attacks targeting SaaS environments, specifically Google Workspace and Microsoft 365. The solution uses AI-powered algorithms and behavior-based detection methodology to identify early signs of ransomware attacks. It operates with 24/7 monitoring using heuristics to detect in-progress ransomware activity. When an attack is detected, the system automatically blocks the source by revoking API access for malicious applications or browser extensions responsible for the attack. The product isolates damaged files to prevent further encryption and automatically recovers affected files from the last successfully backed up version while maintaining folder hierarchy and sharing permissions. Administrators receive real-time alerts via email, Slack, or Teams when ransomware is detected. Backup storage is provided across multiple cloud platforms including AWS, GCP, Azure, or bring-your-own-storage (BYOS) options with immutable storage design. The solution targets a 2-hour incident response SLA for cloud ransomware attacks, reducing typical recovery times from 21-30 days to under 2 hours. The RDR capabilities are included as part of the backup and recovery strategy within both SpinOne and SpinBackup Enterprise products.
Common questions about Spin.AI SaaS Ransomware Detection & Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Spin.AI SaaS Ransomware Detection & Response is SaaS ransomware detection and automated recovery for Google Workspace & M365 developed by spin.ai. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Ransomware Prevention.
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