Cohesity Cloud Protection Services

by Cohesity

Cloud-based backup service for SaaS, cloud-native, and on-prem data sources

Data Protection Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Ransomware Prevention
Cohesity Cloud Protection Services is a backup as a service solution that provides data protection for SaaS applications, cloud-native workloads, and on-premises data sources. The service operates as a fully-managed platform that eliminates the need for on-premises backup infrastructure. The solution supports multiple workload types including Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Google Workspace, Slack, Box, Microsoft Entra, Exchange, AWS, VMware, NetApp, Isilon, Microsoft SQL Server, Windows, and Linux systems. Data is stored on immutable, SOC 2 Type II-compliant storage with encryption capabilities. The service features policy-based automation for backup management, global visibility across protected data sources, and cross-source search functionality. Recovery capabilities include fully hydrated snapshots, global search, and parallel data restore options. The platform provides a virtual air gap architecture that stores immutable backup copies in isolated cloud environments. Retention policies are flexible, with standard offerings including 30-day retention and custom retention periods available. The service includes a 99.9% uptime SLA and supports multiple availability zones. Encryption options include self-managed keys or Amazon KMS integration. The platform offers both front-end capacity and backend pricing models, with licensing available on a per-user or capacity basis. A 12-month minimum commitment is required for standard plans.

Cohesity Cloud Protection Services is Cloud-based backup service for SaaS, cloud-native, and on-prem data sources developed by Cohesity. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Ransomware Prevention.

