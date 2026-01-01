Commvault HyperScale Edge Description

Commvault HyperScale Edge is a data protection solution designed for remote locations, edge sites, and small to medium businesses. The product provides backup and recovery capabilities for datasets up to 200TB capacity within a single storage pool. The solution includes a CIS Level 1 hardened operating system and Commvault software delivered as a pre-configured image. It uses a Flexible BOM (FlexBOM) approach that allows deployment on validated partner hardware with reference architecture configurations. The system supports up to 12 drives per system, with individual drive capacity up to 20TB, and includes mandatory hardware RAID protection. HyperScale Edge offers immutable storage to protect data from modification and malware. The product includes anomaly detection capabilities for ransomware protection and built-in resiliency designed to protect against hardware failures and data loss. The solution provides autonomous backup capabilities to reduce operational complexity. It can be connected to either on-premises or cloud CommServe instances. A single-view dashboard enables monitoring of hardware performance and storage management with proactive notifications. The product is configured using validated reference architecture options to meet specific system requirements for edge and remote office deployments.