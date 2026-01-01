Commvault HyperScale Edge
Edge data protection solution with autonomous backup and immutable storage
Commvault HyperScale Edge
Edge data protection solution with autonomous backup and immutable storage
Commvault HyperScale Edge Description
Commvault HyperScale Edge is a data protection solution designed for remote locations, edge sites, and small to medium businesses. The product provides backup and recovery capabilities for datasets up to 200TB capacity within a single storage pool. The solution includes a CIS Level 1 hardened operating system and Commvault software delivered as a pre-configured image. It uses a Flexible BOM (FlexBOM) approach that allows deployment on validated partner hardware with reference architecture configurations. The system supports up to 12 drives per system, with individual drive capacity up to 20TB, and includes mandatory hardware RAID protection. HyperScale Edge offers immutable storage to protect data from modification and malware. The product includes anomaly detection capabilities for ransomware protection and built-in resiliency designed to protect against hardware failures and data loss. The solution provides autonomous backup capabilities to reduce operational complexity. It can be connected to either on-premises or cloud CommServe instances. A single-view dashboard enables monitoring of hardware performance and storage management with proactive notifications. The product is configured using validated reference architecture options to meet specific system requirements for edge and remote office deployments.
Commvault HyperScale Edge FAQ
Common questions about Commvault HyperScale Edge including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Commvault HyperScale Edge is Edge data protection solution with autonomous backup and immutable storage developed by Commvault. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Backup, Cloud.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership