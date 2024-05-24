Cohesity NetBackup Description

Cohesity NetBackup is an enterprise data protection platform that provides backup and recovery capabilities across hybrid cloud environments. The platform manages over 100 exabytes of data and supports workloads across on-premises infrastructure, AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. The solution includes cyber resilience features such as storage-agnostic immutability, adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA) and multi-person authorization (MPA), military-grade encryption in transit and at rest, and AI-powered anomaly detection with automated malware scanning. It provides hash-based malware and indicator of compromise (IOC) search capabilities, along with visibility into last-known-good malware-free backups. NetBackup offers native Kubernetes support for backing up and recovering containerized workloads with application-consistent cluster backup, deduplication, and cross-platform multi-cloud recovery. The platform includes automated disaster recovery orchestration, global end-to-end deduplication, and support for multiple service levels for complex multi-tiered applications. The solution provides compliance monitoring through audit reports and non-disruptive recovery rehearsals. It can be deployed through NetBackup-Powered Appliances for turnkey implementation or integrated with Cohesity FortKnox for secure, immutable cloud storage. The platform includes DirectIO technology and integrates with RecoveryAgent for automated recovery blueprint creation and disaster recovery operations.