NinjaOne Backup Description

NinjaOne Backup is a cloud-based backup and recovery solution integrated into the NinjaOne IT operations platform. The product provides backup capabilities for laptops, desktops, virtual servers, physical infrastructure, and SaaS applications including Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. The solution offers multiple recovery options including file-level restore, image-based recovery, and bare-metal recovery for complete system rebuilds. It supports both Windows and macOS endpoints from a unified console. Storage options include cloud, on-premises, or hybrid configurations with policy-based controls. The backup engine uses a chainless image backup architecture for servers to reduce dependency chains during recovery operations. For endpoints, the product provides file and folder-level protection with customizable backup scopes for user-generated data. Remote restore capabilities allow administrators to recover files to lost, stolen, or replaced devices without physical access. The platform includes multi-device and multi-server management capabilities, enabling administrators to monitor and manage backups across multiple endpoints and servers from a single interface. Proactive alerts and status reporting provide notifications for failed or missed backups. NinjaOne Backup is embedded within the broader NinjaOne platform, which combines backup functionality with patching, monitoring, and automation capabilities in one console.