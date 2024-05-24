CrashPlan Ransomware Recovery
Enterprise backup and recovery platform for endpoints, servers, and SaaS apps
CrashPlan Ransomware Recovery
Enterprise backup and recovery platform for endpoints, servers, and SaaS apps
CrashPlan Ransomware Recovery Description
CrashPlan Ransomware Recovery is an enterprise backup and recovery platform designed to protect data across endpoints, servers, and SaaS applications. The solution provides continuous, automatic backup of files and emails with unlimited versioning capabilities, allowing organizations to restore data to any point in time before a ransomware attack. The platform segments files into blocks before transmission and storage, which prevents ransomware from spreading to backup data through deduplication. Data is encrypted client-side and stored per user in the cloud, compartmentalizing backups to prevent cross-contamination between users during an infection. CrashPlan supports backup for endpoints, servers, Microsoft 365 (including Exchange Online, OneDrive, and SharePoint), and Google Workspace. The system performs continuous backups every 15 minutes without requiring user interaction or VPN connectivity, making it suitable for remote and hybrid workforces. During recovery, the platform prioritizes restoring the most recently updated files first to minimize downtime. All backups are immutable and retain unlimited versions with customizable retention policies, ensuring organizations can return to a known-good state even if infections are not discovered immediately. The solution manages all users through a single administrative interface and includes features such as compression, deduplication, and client-side encryption to reduce bandwidth impact and system resource usage.
CrashPlan Ransomware Recovery FAQ
Common questions about CrashPlan Ransomware Recovery including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CrashPlan Ransomware Recovery is Enterprise backup and recovery platform for endpoints, servers, and SaaS apps developed by Parablu. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Ransomware Prevention, Microsoft 365.
ALTERNATIVES
Cloud-based backup and recovery solution for Microsoft 365 workloads
All-in-one backup appliance with hardware & software for BCDR
Cloud backup and recovery for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace data
Cloud backup solution for Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) data
Managed disaster recovery, cloud backup, and data protection services.
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