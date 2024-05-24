CrashPlan Ransomware Recovery Description

CrashPlan Ransomware Recovery is an enterprise backup and recovery platform designed to protect data across endpoints, servers, and SaaS applications. The solution provides continuous, automatic backup of files and emails with unlimited versioning capabilities, allowing organizations to restore data to any point in time before a ransomware attack. The platform segments files into blocks before transmission and storage, which prevents ransomware from spreading to backup data through deduplication. Data is encrypted client-side and stored per user in the cloud, compartmentalizing backups to prevent cross-contamination between users during an infection. CrashPlan supports backup for endpoints, servers, Microsoft 365 (including Exchange Online, OneDrive, and SharePoint), and Google Workspace. The system performs continuous backups every 15 minutes without requiring user interaction or VPN connectivity, making it suitable for remote and hybrid workforces. During recovery, the platform prioritizes restoring the most recently updated files first to minimize downtime. All backups are immutable and retain unlimited versions with customizable retention policies, ensuring organizations can return to a known-good state even if infections are not discovered immediately. The solution manages all users through a single administrative interface and includes features such as compression, deduplication, and client-side encryption to reduce bandwidth impact and system resource usage.