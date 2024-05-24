CrashPlan Backup & Recovery Logo

CrashPlan Backup & Recovery

by Parablu

Enterprise backup & recovery platform for endpoints, servers, M365 & Google.

Data Protection Commercial
Hybrid|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Ransomware PreventionMicrosoft 365Azure
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CrashPlan Backup & Recovery Description

CrashPlan is a backup and recovery platform designed for enterprise data protection across endpoints, servers, Microsoft 365, and Google Workspace. The platform provides automated backup capabilities with continuous data protection that saves file versions and metadata. The solution offers 256-bit AES encryption for data in transit and at rest, with configurable security settings. It supports multiple storage destinations including CrashPlan's cloud, Azure instances, local destinations, and third-party cloud providers. Organizations can utilize their existing Azure or OneDrive storage for backup purposes. CrashPlan includes unlimited file versioning without additional storage costs when backing up to Azure space. The platform provides point-in-time recovery capabilities, allowing restoration of single file versions or complete datasets. Recovery operations can prioritize recently used files and restore data to different devices, servers, or locations. For Microsoft 365 environments, CrashPlan backs up Exchange Online, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Teams data. Google Workspace protection covers Gmail and Google Drive, addressing Google's native versioning and retention limitations. Windows server backup is supported with compliance and governance features. The platform includes capabilities for ransomware recovery, device migration, and legal hold data preservation. It provides data center compliance certifications and Business Associate Agreement (BAA) availability to support regulatory requirements. The solution is designed for organizations with 100+ users requiring detailed backup information and granular control.

CrashPlan Backup & Recovery FAQ

Common questions about CrashPlan Backup & Recovery including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CrashPlan Backup & Recovery is Enterprise backup & recovery platform for endpoints, servers, M365 & Google. developed by Parablu. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Ransomware Prevention, Microsoft 365, Azure.

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