Index Engines CyberSense Description

Index Engines CyberSense is an AI-driven solution designed to analyze backup data and snapshots for ransomware and malware infections. The product scans backup repositories to identify compromised data and determine the last known clean backup point, enabling organizations to avoid reinfection during recovery operations. CyberSense uses machine learning algorithms trained on over 7,500 ransomware variants and 120 million customer datasets to detect threats with validated accuracy of 99.99%. The system provides a dashboard interface that displays data integrity status, showing which backups are clean and which are compromised. The solution integrates into existing backup infrastructure to continuously monitor stored data. It generates alerts when infections are detected and provides information to support incident response decisions. The product aims to reduce recovery time by identifying clean restore points and preventing the restoration of infected data. CyberSense operates through a research lab that continuously analyzes new ransomware variants to update detection capabilities. The system is designed to work with enterprise backup environments and provides reporting on data integrity status across backup repositories.