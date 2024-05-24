Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery Description

Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery is a data protection and recovery solution designed to defend against ransomware attacks and enable rapid recovery. The product uses AI and machine learning for behavioral analytics to identify ransomware threats and malicious insider activities. The solution provides immutable backup snapshots with DataLock capability (WORM) to prevent backup data from being modified or deleted. It implements Zero Trust principles including multi-factor authentication, role-based access control, quorum approval, and encryption to protect backup systems from administrative compromise. The platform includes anomaly detection capabilities to identify unusual data patterns that may indicate an attack. It offers threat intelligence and scanning features to detect malware and indicators of compromise within backup data. Organizations can perform threat hunting using curated threat feeds. Recovery capabilities include instant recovery of virtual machines, databases, and NAS data to any point in time and location. The solution supports continuous data protection for mission-critical workloads. It provides cyber vaulting through the FortKnox component for secure, isolated backup storage. The product integrates with existing security operations center tools for incident response and remediation workflows. RecoveryAgent functionality enables automated recovery blueprints and orchestration to streamline disaster recovery operations. The Cohesity CERT (Cyber Event Response Team) provides incident response support during cyber events.