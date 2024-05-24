Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery Logo

Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery

by Veritas

Ransomware data recovery solution with AI-based threat detection and backup.

Data Protection Commercial
Hybrid|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Ransomware
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Data Protection5 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery Description

Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery is a data protection and recovery solution designed to defend against ransomware attacks and enable rapid recovery. The product uses AI and machine learning for behavioral analytics to identify ransomware threats and malicious insider activities. The solution provides immutable backup snapshots with DataLock capability (WORM) to prevent backup data from being modified or deleted. It implements Zero Trust principles including multi-factor authentication, role-based access control, quorum approval, and encryption to protect backup systems from administrative compromise. The platform includes anomaly detection capabilities to identify unusual data patterns that may indicate an attack. It offers threat intelligence and scanning features to detect malware and indicators of compromise within backup data. Organizations can perform threat hunting using curated threat feeds. Recovery capabilities include instant recovery of virtual machines, databases, and NAS data to any point in time and location. The solution supports continuous data protection for mission-critical workloads. It provides cyber vaulting through the FortKnox component for secure, isolated backup storage. The product integrates with existing security operations center tools for incident response and remediation workflows. RecoveryAgent functionality enables automated recovery blueprints and orchestration to streamline disaster recovery operations. The Cohesity CERT (Cyber Event Response Team) provides incident response support during cyber events.

Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery FAQ

Common questions about Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery is Ransomware data recovery solution with AI-based threat detection and backup. developed by Veritas. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Ransomware.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Hitachi Vantara CyberSense Logo
Hitachi Vantara CyberSense

AI-powered ransomware detection and data corruption recovery solution

0
Nubeva Ransomware Reversal Logo
Nubeva Ransomware Reversal

Captures ransomware encryption keys to enable decryption without paying ransom

0
Elastio Cloud Coverage Logo
Elastio Cloud Coverage

Validates cloud backups for ransomware and corruption across AWS and Azure.

0
STASH® 1-Click Ransomware Recovery Logo
STASH® 1-Click Ransomware Recovery

Ransomware recovery solution with simplified restoration capabilities

0
GM Sectec Ransomware Essentials Logo
GM Sectec Ransomware Essentials

Ransomware protection and backup solution for data recovery

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox