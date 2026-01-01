Commvault Microsoft 365 Backup Logo

Commvault Microsoft 365 Backup

Cloud-based backup and recovery solution for Microsoft 365 workloads

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Commvault Microsoft 365 Backup Description

Commvault Microsoft 365 Backup is a cloud-based data protection solution designed to safeguard Microsoft 365 data from deletion, corruption, and cyber threats. The product provides backup and recovery capabilities for Exchange Online, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, and other Microsoft 365 workloads. The solution offers automated, policy-driven backups with customizable retention schedules. Backups are air-gapped and isolated from production environments to protect against ransomware and other attacks. Recovery capabilities include granular restoration of individual files, emails, folders, mailboxes, or entire sites to specific points in time, with options for in-place or out-of-place recovery. The platform supports high-speed bulk restores of up to 2TB per hour. Security features include multi-layered resilience with zero-trust access controls, protection standards, and privacy protocols. The solution includes advanced search functionality for eDiscovery requests and data preservation to support legal and regulatory requirements. Coverage extends across Commercial, GCC, and GCC High Microsoft 365 environments. The platform also supports protection for Exchange Online Public Folders, Shared/Group Mailboxes, Archive Mailboxes, and Recoverable Item Folders. Additional capabilities include Microsoft 365 export to PST/CAB formats, multiple geographic support, and self-service options. The solution is available in three pricing tiers (Standard, Enterprise, and Enterprise with Compliance) with per-user monthly pricing that includes storage allocations.

Commvault Microsoft 365 Backup FAQ

Common questions about Commvault Microsoft 365 Backup including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Commvault Microsoft 365 Backup is Cloud-based backup and recovery solution for Microsoft 365 workloads developed by Commvault. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Backup, Cloud Security, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →