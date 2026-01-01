Commvault Microsoft 365 Backup
Cloud-based backup and recovery solution for Microsoft 365 workloads
Commvault Microsoft 365 Backup Description
Commvault Microsoft 365 Backup is a cloud-based data protection solution designed to safeguard Microsoft 365 data from deletion, corruption, and cyber threats. The product provides backup and recovery capabilities for Exchange Online, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, and other Microsoft 365 workloads. The solution offers automated, policy-driven backups with customizable retention schedules. Backups are air-gapped and isolated from production environments to protect against ransomware and other attacks. Recovery capabilities include granular restoration of individual files, emails, folders, mailboxes, or entire sites to specific points in time, with options for in-place or out-of-place recovery. The platform supports high-speed bulk restores of up to 2TB per hour. Security features include multi-layered resilience with zero-trust access controls, protection standards, and privacy protocols. The solution includes advanced search functionality for eDiscovery requests and data preservation to support legal and regulatory requirements. Coverage extends across Commercial, GCC, and GCC High Microsoft 365 environments. The platform also supports protection for Exchange Online Public Folders, Shared/Group Mailboxes, Archive Mailboxes, and Recoverable Item Folders. Additional capabilities include Microsoft 365 export to PST/CAB formats, multiple geographic support, and self-service options. The solution is available in three pricing tiers (Standard, Enterprise, and Enterprise with Compliance) with per-user monthly pricing that includes storage allocations.
Commvault Microsoft 365 Backup FAQ
Common questions about Commvault Microsoft 365 Backup including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
