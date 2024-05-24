Cohesity FortKnox Description

Cohesity FortKnox is a cyber vaulting solution that provides isolated, immutable backup copies to protect against ransomware and cyber threats. The product implements a modernized 3-2-1 backup strategy by replicating data into a vaulted environment that is logically and physically separated from production networks. The solution creates immutable snapshots that prevent modification or deletion of backup data. It incorporates integrated anomaly detection and threat scanning capabilities to verify data cleanliness before restoration. FortKnox establishes a virtual air gap between production and backup environments to prevent attackers from reaching backup copies. The product offers flexible deployment options including a fully managed SaaS model hosted on AWS, Azure, and GCP, as well as an on-premises appliance option for organizations requiring complete control. Both deployment models provide the same core protection capabilities including immutability, isolation, and rapid recovery features. FortKnox includes a unified management interface for streamlining operations and reducing configuration errors. The solution maintains immutable logs and retention locks to support compliance requirements for frameworks such as NIST, ISO 27040, and DORA. Recovery operations are designed to minimize downtime by enabling restoration from verified, clean backup copies.