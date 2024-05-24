Cohesity FortKnox Logo

Cohesity FortKnox

Cyber vault solution with immutable backups and air-gapped isolation

Data Protection Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Cohesity FortKnox Description

Cohesity FortKnox is a cyber vaulting solution that provides isolated, immutable backup copies to protect against ransomware and cyber threats. The product implements a modernized 3-2-1 backup strategy by replicating data into a vaulted environment that is logically and physically separated from production networks. The solution creates immutable snapshots that prevent modification or deletion of backup data. It incorporates integrated anomaly detection and threat scanning capabilities to verify data cleanliness before restoration. FortKnox establishes a virtual air gap between production and backup environments to prevent attackers from reaching backup copies. The product offers flexible deployment options including a fully managed SaaS model hosted on AWS, Azure, and GCP, as well as an on-premises appliance option for organizations requiring complete control. Both deployment models provide the same core protection capabilities including immutability, isolation, and rapid recovery features. FortKnox includes a unified management interface for streamlining operations and reducing configuration errors. The solution maintains immutable logs and retention locks to support compliance requirements for frameworks such as NIST, ISO 27040, and DORA. Recovery operations are designed to minimize downtime by enabling restoration from verified, clean backup copies.

Cohesity FortKnox FAQ

Common questions about Cohesity FortKnox including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cohesity FortKnox is Cyber vault solution with immutable backups and air-gapped isolation developed by Cohesity. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Backup, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox