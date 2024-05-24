IBM CyberSense Description

IBM CyberSense is a ransomware corruption detection and recovery solution designed for enterprise storage environments. The product analyzes data within IBM FlashSystem SafeGuarded Copy snapshots to detect corruption at the byte level. It uses over 200 content-based analytics and machine learning algorithms to identify subtle signs of data corruption rather than relying solely on metadata analysis or known ransomware signatures. The solution provides forensic reports that detail the scope, timeline, and affected systems during an attack. It identifies the most recent clean snapshot to enable targeted recovery operations. The product analyzes actual file content to detect corruption, which reduces false positives during the recovery decision process. CyberSense integrates with IBM's SafeGuarded Copy technology for automated protection workflows. The solution supports major enterprise workloads including Oracle, SAP HANA, Epic, and VMware environments. It is designed to reduce recovery time objectives by providing verification that restored data is clean before bringing systems back online. The product addresses challenges organizations face when determining which snapshots remain uncompromised after a ransomware attack, helping to minimize extended downtime and reduce the risk of restoring corrupted data.