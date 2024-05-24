Axcient x360Recover Description

Axcient x360Recover is a business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) solution designed for managed service providers (MSPs). The product offers two deployment models: Direct-to-Cloud (D2C) without an appliance, and appliance-based deployment with options to bring your own device (BYOD) or purchase/lease from Axcient. The solution supports backup and recovery for Windows, VMware, Linux, MacOS, public cloud, and IaaS environments. It provides a 15-minute recovery point objective (RPO) and less than 1-hour recovery time objective (RTO). The product uses chain-free backup technology that enables long-term data retention without requiring periodic reseeding or consolidation, supporting retention periods of 3, 5, 7, or 10 years. x360Recover includes automated backup testing through AutoVerify, which virtualizes data to verify recoverability. AirGap technology separates data deletion requests from deletion mechanics to protect against ransomware and accidental deletion. Virtual Office enables disaster recovery testing and temporary virtualization of systems in the Axcient Cloud. For Direct-to-Cloud deployments, the product offers optional Local Cache using USB or NAS devices to accelerate recovery times. Storage is provided on a flat-fee, pooled basis per the Fair Use Policy. The solution is SOC 2 certified and supports HIPAA and GDPR compliance requirements. Deployment options include replication to Axcient Cloud, private cloud, public cloud, or custom hybrid configurations. The product integrates with PSA and RMM tools and supports co-managed backup scenarios.