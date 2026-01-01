Commvault Salesforce Backup Logo

Commvault Salesforce Backup is a cloud-based data protection solution designed to safeguard Salesforce environments from data loss, corruption, and malicious attacks. The product provides automated backup capabilities for Salesforce Cloud, Government, and Government+ environments. The solution offers protection for various Salesforce data types including content, files, custom objects, profiles, metadata, hierarchical relationships, and seed data. It supports multiple Salesforce Clouds including Sales, Service, Financial Services, and Health Cloud, as well as Lightning Developer, Enterprise, Performance, and Unlimited Editions. The platform enables automated backup scheduling with configurable frequency based on organizational requirements. Users can perform granular searches and restore operations with options for rapid, bulk, and velocity restore. The solution supports both production and sandbox environments from a single management interface. Data protection features include air-gapped storage that isolates backup copies from source environments, providing immutable cyber protection. The solution includes sandbox seeding capabilities that allow users to seed, mask, and rehydrate sandbox environments for testing purposes. The platform incorporates threat detection, security posture management, and zero-trust access controls. It provides unlimited storage and retention capabilities with compliance support for protocols such as FedRAMP High. The solution is available on the Salesforce AppExchange as a recommended Multi-Platform Data Protection solution.

