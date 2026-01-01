Commvault Salesforce Backup
Cloud-based backup and recovery solution for Salesforce environments
Commvault Salesforce Backup
Cloud-based backup and recovery solution for Salesforce environments
Commvault Salesforce Backup Description
Commvault Salesforce Backup is a cloud-based data protection solution designed to safeguard Salesforce environments from data loss, corruption, and malicious attacks. The product provides automated backup capabilities for Salesforce Cloud, Government, and Government+ environments. The solution offers protection for various Salesforce data types including content, files, custom objects, profiles, metadata, hierarchical relationships, and seed data. It supports multiple Salesforce Clouds including Sales, Service, Financial Services, and Health Cloud, as well as Lightning Developer, Enterprise, Performance, and Unlimited Editions. The platform enables automated backup scheduling with configurable frequency based on organizational requirements. Users can perform granular searches and restore operations with options for rapid, bulk, and velocity restore. The solution supports both production and sandbox environments from a single management interface. Data protection features include air-gapped storage that isolates backup copies from source environments, providing immutable cyber protection. The solution includes sandbox seeding capabilities that allow users to seed, mask, and rehydrate sandbox environments for testing purposes. The platform incorporates threat detection, security posture management, and zero-trust access controls. It provides unlimited storage and retention capabilities with compliance support for protocols such as FedRAMP High. The solution is available on the Salesforce AppExchange as a recommended Multi-Platform Data Protection solution.
Commvault Salesforce Backup FAQ
Common questions about Commvault Salesforce Backup including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Commvault Salesforce Backup is Cloud-based backup and recovery solution for Salesforce environments developed by Commvault. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Backup, Cloud Security, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership