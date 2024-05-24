CyberSentriq Entra ID Backup
CyberSentriq Entra ID Backup
Backup and recovery solution for Microsoft Entra ID configurations and data
CyberSentriq Entra ID Backup Description
CyberSentriq Entra ID Backup is a third-party backup and recovery solution designed to address the limitations of Microsoft Entra ID's native backup capabilities. The product provides backup functionality for Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) configurations, settings, and data beyond Microsoft's 30-day retention period. The solution backs up users, groups, role assignments, administrative units, and conditional access policies with granular detail. It offers unlimited retention periods, removing the time constraints associated with Microsoft's built-in backup functionality. The product enables one-click recovery of deleted or modified configurations and runs restoration processes in the background to minimize operational impact. The backup service is designed as a cloud-based solution that integrates with existing Microsoft infrastructure, including Microsoft 365, Azure Blob, and Azure VMs. It includes automated change tracking to monitor modifications and identify issues. The product is built to be ransomware-resistant and supports the shared responsibility model where customers maintain responsibility for their data protection. For managed service providers (MSPs), the solution offers a multi-tenant console for centralized management of multiple customer accounts, automated protection for new accounts, and co-branding capabilities. The product includes 30-day trial options and operates without egress fees for large-scale recoveries and migrations.
