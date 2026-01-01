AvePoint Products Logo

AvePoint Products

Platform for managing, protecting & governing digital workplace assets

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

AvePoint Products Description

AvePoint provides a platform of products designed to address digital workplace challenges across hybrid, on-premises, and cloud environments. The platform focuses on modernization, control, and protection of critical assets within enterprise environments. The product suite is organized to support various deployment models, including hybrid/on-premises and cloud configurations. AvePoint's offerings are tailored to help organizations manage their digital workplace infrastructure with emphasis on asset protection and control. The platform appears to be modular, allowing organizations to select specific products based on their environment type and requirements. The products are designed to work across Microsoft 365, SharePoint, and other enterprise collaboration platforms. AvePoint's solutions address data management, governance, migration, and backup needs for organizations operating in modern digital workplace environments. The platform supports organizations in maintaining security and compliance while managing their cloud and hybrid infrastructure. The product line includes capabilities for data protection, governance, and operational management across various enterprise platforms. Organizations can filter and select products based on their specific environment type, whether cloud-based or hybrid/on-premises deployments.

AvePoint Products FAQ

Common questions about AvePoint Products including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

AvePoint Products is Platform for managing, protecting & governing digital workplace assets developed by AvePoint. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Backup, Cloud, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →