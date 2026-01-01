AvePoint Products Description

AvePoint provides a platform of products designed to address digital workplace challenges across hybrid, on-premises, and cloud environments. The platform focuses on modernization, control, and protection of critical assets within enterprise environments. The product suite is organized to support various deployment models, including hybrid/on-premises and cloud configurations. AvePoint's offerings are tailored to help organizations manage their digital workplace infrastructure with emphasis on asset protection and control. The platform appears to be modular, allowing organizations to select specific products based on their environment type and requirements. The products are designed to work across Microsoft 365, SharePoint, and other enterprise collaboration platforms. AvePoint's solutions address data management, governance, migration, and backup needs for organizations operating in modern digital workplace environments. The platform supports organizations in maintaining security and compliance while managing their cloud and hybrid infrastructure. The product line includes capabilities for data protection, governance, and operational management across various enterprise platforms. Organizations can filter and select products based on their specific environment type, whether cloud-based or hybrid/on-premises deployments.