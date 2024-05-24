Hitachi Vantara CyberSense Description

Hitachi Vantara CyberSense is a ransomware detection and cyber resilience solution developed through a partnership between Hitachi Vantara and Index Engines. The product uses AI-trained models to detect data corruption caused by ransomware variants with a 99.99% accuracy SLA, as validated by ESG. The solution analyzes data snapshots to identify hidden corruption and provides early threat isolation capabilities. It integrates with existing infrastructure to validate data integrity without disrupting operations. The product aims to reduce recovery time by detecting compromised data before restoration attempts. CyberSense includes a research lab component where AI models are trained to recognize ransomware patterns. The solution provides organizations with the ability to identify clean recovery points and avoid restoring corrupted data. According to the vendor, the product can reduce potential downtime by up to 95% and decrease Total Cost of Ownership by 20%. The platform is designed for enterprises managing critical digital data and facing sophisticated cybersecurity threats. It addresses limitations of traditional backup methods by providing corruption detection capabilities beyond standard snapshot functionality. The solution supports operational continuity by enabling organizations to recover from ransomware attacks with validated clean data.