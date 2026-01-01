Commvault File Object and Archive Description

Commvault File Object and Archive is a cloud-based data management solution that provides archiving capabilities for unstructured data across file systems, cloud storage, and on-premises storage environments. The product enables organizations to archive inactive data to lower-cost storage tiers while maintaining compliance requirements. The solution includes data modeling tools for predicting archive volumes and cost savings through "what-if scenarios." It provides dynamic dashboards for policy creation and drill-down analysis of archived data. The platform maintains metadata and access controls from source environments when archiving data. The product features immutable storage architecture designed to prevent tampering, with granular role-based access controls and audit trails for compliance purposes. It supports archiving from SMB shares, NFS shares, cloud storage platforms (AWS, Azure, OCI), and various on-premises storage systems including NetApp, Dell EMC, Pure Storage, HPE, and Hitachi. Organizations can search archived data using dashboards, tagging, and metadata search capabilities. The solution provides data lineage tracking and maintains the context of archived data. It operates as a SaaS offering with pricing based on storage capacity (per 100 TB). The platform includes policy-based information lifecycle management automation and enables organizations to identify and eliminate redundant, obsolete, and trivial (ROT) data. It aligns storage service level agreements with quality of service requirements to optimize delivery costs.