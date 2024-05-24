Cohesity DataProtect Description

Cohesity DataProtect is a data protection platform that provides backup and recovery capabilities for enterprise workloads across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments. The platform operates through a single management interface that consolidates data protection operations including backup, continuous data protection (CDP), disaster recovery, search, and ransomware attack detection. The solution uses immutable snapshots stored in a secured file system that cannot be directly accessed or mounted from outside the Cohesity cluster. It provides unlimited and fully hydrated snapshots to reduce recovery point objectives to minutes. The platform includes global search functionality across all workloads and locations, and supports instant mass restore for VMs, files, and application objects. DataProtect incorporates security features including Zero Trust Security architecture, granular role-based access control (RBAC), multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), and machine learning-based ransomware attack detection. The platform is FIPS certified and maintains strict consistency for data resilience. The solution supports multiple data sources including VMware, Nutanix, Microsoft Hyper-V, Kubernetes, Oracle, SQL Server, SAP HANA, MongoDB, PostgreSQL, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and various cloud platforms. It offers API-first extensibility for integration with automated workflows and third-party tools through the Cohesity Marketplace. DataProtect can be deployed as backup as a service (SaaS), managed by service providers, or as software subscription running on public clouds and on-premises on certified platforms.