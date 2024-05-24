Airiam AirAssure™ Description

AirAssure is a bundled cybersecurity solution that combines two products: AirGuard and AirGapd. The bundle is designed to provide ransomware protection and support cyber insurance requirements. AirGuard is a managed detection and response (MDR) service that includes identity and access management (IAM) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) capabilities. It is backed by a $2 million ransomware warranty and offers flat-fee monthly plans for cybersecurity and IT services. AirGapd is a backup and disaster recovery solution designed to protect against ransomware attacks that target backup infrastructure. The service creates air-gapped backups that are inaccessible to threat actors, preventing attackers from destroying backup servers, disaster recovery hotsites, and other recovery paths. The combined AirAssure bundle provides cloud backup, business continuity solutions, and compliance support. The product is positioned to help organizations avoid paying ransom by maintaining secure, isolated backups and implementing managed security controls.