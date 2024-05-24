Airiam AirAssure™ Description
AirAssure is a bundled cybersecurity solution that combines two products: AirGuard and AirGapd. The bundle is designed to provide ransomware protection and support cyber insurance requirements. AirGuard is a managed detection and response (MDR) service that includes identity and access management (IAM) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) capabilities. It is backed by a $2 million ransomware warranty and offers flat-fee monthly plans for cybersecurity and IT services. AirGapd is a backup and disaster recovery solution designed to protect against ransomware attacks that target backup infrastructure. The service creates air-gapped backups that are inaccessible to threat actors, preventing attackers from destroying backup servers, disaster recovery hotsites, and other recovery paths. The combined AirAssure bundle provides cloud backup, business continuity solutions, and compliance support. The product is positioned to help organizations avoid paying ransom by maintaining secure, isolated backups and implementing managed security controls.
Airiam AirAssure™ FAQ
Common questions about Airiam AirAssure™ including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Airiam AirAssure™ is Bundle combining MDR and backup services for ransomware protection developed by Airiam. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Ransomware Prevention, Cyber Insurance.
ALTERNATIVES
Cloud-native platform for data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery
Backs up 13 critical Microsoft Entra ID components beyond user identity data.
AI-powered threat detection and recovery for backup data and snapshots
Cloud-based backup and recovery for endpoints, servers, and SaaS platforms
Cyber vault solution with immutable backups and air-gapped isolation
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