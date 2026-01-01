Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium Logo

Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium

Backs up 13 critical Microsoft Entra ID components beyond user identity data.

Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium is a backup solution designed to protect Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory) infrastructure components. The product focuses on backing up 13 critical Entra ID components that extend beyond standard user identity data. The solution is part of Barracuda's broader data protection portfolio, which aims to protect against data loss across various environments. It is positioned as an easy-to-deploy and manage solution that can be set up quickly. The product is designed for businesses of all sizes and integrates into Barracuda's BarracudaONE AI-powered cybersecurity platform, which provides protection across multiple threat vectors including email, networks, applications, and data. The solution includes access to Barracuda's 24x7 support services. Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium addresses the need for comprehensive backup coverage of identity infrastructure components that organizations rely on for access management and authentication services. The product is available as part of Barracuda's data protection offerings and can be implemented by organizations directly or through managed service providers.

Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium FAQ

Common questions about Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium is Backs up 13 critical Microsoft Entra ID components beyond user identity data. developed by Barracuda Networks, Inc.. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Active Directory, Azure, Backup.

