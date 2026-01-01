Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud Logo

Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a cloud-based platform designed for managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver cybersecurity and data protection services to their clients. The platform includes Extended Detection and Response (XDR) capabilities that provide visibility across multiple attack surfaces including endpoints, email, identity, and Microsoft 365 applications. The XDR component uses AI to guide detection and response activities, enabling security teams to conduct investigations and respond to incidents. The platform includes automated response actions for remediation at scale. It integrates cybersecurity services with data protection capabilities including backup, disaster recovery, and email archiving. Additional security services available in the platform include Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR), email security, collaboration security for Microsoft 365, security awareness training, data loss prevention, and security posture management. The platform also includes MSP-specific operational tools such as remote monitoring and management (RMM) and professional services automation (PSA). The solution is delivered through a multi-tenant cloud architecture with over 50 data centers worldwide. It is specifically built for service providers to deploy and manage security services for multiple clients from a centralized console.

