Xopero Data Protection
Enterprise backup and disaster recovery solution for physical, virtual, and SaaS
Xopero Data Protection
Enterprise backup and disaster recovery solution for physical, virtual, and SaaS
Xopero Data Protection Description
Xopero Data Protection is an enterprise backup and disaster recovery solution that protects data across physical, virtual, and SaaS environments. The platform supports backup of Windows, Mac, and Linux endpoints, Windows and Linux servers, VMware and Hyper-V virtual machines, and SaaS applications including Microsoft 365, GitHub, Bitbucket, GitLab, Azure DevOps, and Jira Software. The solution implements security technologies including Zero-Trust approach, Triple-I, Air Gap, and immutability features. It provides disaster recovery capabilities with near-zero RTO (Recovery Time Objective) and ransomware protection. Xopero offers flexible storage options including on-premise, cloud, multi-cloud, and hybrid configurations to support 3-2-1 backup rule implementation. Data residency options are available in the US, EU, and Australia, with customization available for specific location requirements. The platform includes centralized management for backup automation, data mobility and migration capabilities, and audit-ready monitoring for compliance with standards such as SOC 2 and ISO 27001. It provides controls for data residency, access management, roles, and permissions. The solution supports image-based, incremental, and point-in-time backups for virtual environments, and offers database protection capabilities.
Xopero Data Protection FAQ
Common questions about Xopero Data Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Xopero Data Protection is Enterprise backup and disaster recovery solution for physical, virtual, and SaaS developed by Xopero Software. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Ransomware Prevention, Virtual Machine.
ALTERNATIVES
Cloud-native platform for data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery
Backs up 13 critical Microsoft Entra ID components beyond user identity data.
AI-powered threat detection and recovery for backup data and snapshots
Cloud-based backup and recovery for endpoints, servers, and SaaS platforms
Cyber vault solution with immutable backups and air-gapped isolation
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