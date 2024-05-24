Xopero Data Protection Description

Xopero Data Protection is an enterprise backup and disaster recovery solution that protects data across physical, virtual, and SaaS environments. The platform supports backup of Windows, Mac, and Linux endpoints, Windows and Linux servers, VMware and Hyper-V virtual machines, and SaaS applications including Microsoft 365, GitHub, Bitbucket, GitLab, Azure DevOps, and Jira Software. The solution implements security technologies including Zero-Trust approach, Triple-I, Air Gap, and immutability features. It provides disaster recovery capabilities with near-zero RTO (Recovery Time Objective) and ransomware protection. Xopero offers flexible storage options including on-premise, cloud, multi-cloud, and hybrid configurations to support 3-2-1 backup rule implementation. Data residency options are available in the US, EU, and Australia, with customization available for specific location requirements. The platform includes centralized management for backup automation, data mobility and migration capabilities, and audit-ready monitoring for compliance with standards such as SOC 2 and ISO 27001. It provides controls for data residency, access management, roles, and permissions. The solution supports image-based, incremental, and point-in-time backups for virtual environments, and offers database protection capabilities.