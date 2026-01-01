Commvault Command Center Description

Commvault Command Center is a centralized management platform that provides unified visibility and control over data protection operations across on-premises, cloud, and multi-cloud environments. The platform consolidates workload management from multiple environments into a single control plane. The solution offers policy-driven automated workload onboarding to standardize protection across diverse infrastructure. It provides a customizable dashboard that displays health status, costs, security protection status, and recovery indicators across the entire data protection estate. Command Center includes multi-tenant support with role-based access control (RBAC) to enable self-service capabilities. The platform covers protection for on-premises, cloud-native, and hybrid workloads including applications, databases, and emerging AI infrastructure. The system provides visibility into coverage gaps, risk exposure, and cost optimization opportunities across clouds, regions, and edge deployments. It supports automated recovery operations and includes APIs for integration and scalability. The platform aims to reduce the need for multiple point solutions by consolidating data protection management, backup operations, and recovery capabilities into a unified interface. It tracks backup success rates, retention policies, and provides consolidated reporting across all protected workloads.