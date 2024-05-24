STASH® 1-Click Ransomware Recovery Description

Based on the URL structure and product name "Stash 1-Click Ransomware Recovery," this product is designed to provide ransomware recovery capabilities. The solution focuses on enabling organizations to recover from ransomware attacks through a simplified recovery process. Ransomware recovery solutions typically allow organizations to restore systems and data that have been encrypted or compromised during a ransomware attack. The "1-Click" designation in the product name suggests the solution offers a streamlined, simplified recovery mechanism that reduces the complexity and time required to restore operations after a ransomware incident. Such solutions generally work by maintaining secure backups or snapshots of critical systems and data that remain isolated from production environments. When a ransomware attack occurs, administrators can initiate recovery processes to restore affected systems to a pre-attack state. The product appears to be part of Stash's broader data protection and business continuity portfolio, focusing specifically on the ransomware recovery use case. This type of solution addresses the growing need for organizations to have rapid recovery capabilities in response to the increasing frequency and sophistication of ransomware attacks. The page content shows a 404 error, indicating the URL is no longer accessible or has been moved. However, based on the URL structure and product naming convention, the solution is positioned as a specialized ransomware recovery tool within the data protection category.