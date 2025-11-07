TitanHQ ArcTitan
Email archiving solution with automated backup and compliance features
TitanHQ ArcTitan Description
TitanHQ ArcTitan is an email archiving solution designed to store, manage, and retrieve email data for compliance, legal discovery, and business continuity purposes. The platform provides automated archiving capabilities with rapid search functionality that can handle over 200 emails per second from the server. ArcTitan offers unlimited storage and user access with remote accessibility from any device. The solution integrates with Office 365 to safely archive emails and attachments while reducing storage requirements by up to 75-80%. Multiple simultaneous searches can be performed with no search limits. The platform supports eDiscovery for legal and compliance purposes, enabling organizations to search, review, and produce emails to meet legal requests. It maintains compliance with HIPAA, SOX, SEC, FINRA, and GDPR regulations through features like right-to-be-forgotten functionality and privileged delete user capabilities. ArcTitan provides disaster recovery capabilities through remote access to archived data, ensuring email retrieval for business continuity. The solution eliminates PST files and increases mail server efficiency by offloading email storage to the cloud. It offers centralized administration for MSPs to manage multiple customer email environments from a single console. The platform includes data deduplication capabilities and provides 100% protection and backup against data loss. Organizations can export up to 50,000 items and access archived emails from Outlook for simplified management.
