OpenText Data Backup and Recovery Description

OpenText Data Backup and Recovery is an enterprise backup solution that protects data across cloud applications, servers, and endpoints. The product suite consists of three main components: Cloud-to-Cloud Backup for SaaS applications, Server Backup for physical and virtual servers, and Endpoint Backup for employee devices. The Cloud-to-Cloud Backup component provides automated daily backups for Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, Box, and Dropbox with full redundancy and multiple recovery methods. Server Backup offers unified monitoring and management across local, cloud, and hybrid configurations, supporting over 200 operating systems, platforms, and applications including physical, virtual, and legacy systems. Endpoint Backup protects Windows and macOS laptop and desktop environments with automatic backups. The solution addresses data loss scenarios including ransomware attacks, accidental deletion, system failures, malware, theft, and hardware failure. It provides centralized management through a single interface for monitoring and controlling backups across the organization. The platform supports regulatory compliance requirements and enables quick restoration of operations following cyber incidents or data loss events. OpenText Data Backup and Recovery is designed for distributed workforce environments and offers flexible deployment options including local, cloud, and hybrid configurations.