Commvault Cloud Unity Logo
Commvault Cloud Unity

Cloud-native platform for data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery

Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium Logo
Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium

Backs up 13 critical Microsoft Entra ID components beyond user identity data.

Cohesity Threat Protection Logo
Cohesity Threat Protection

AI-powered threat detection and recovery for backup data and snapshots

NinjaOne Backup Logo
NinjaOne Backup

Cloud-based backup and recovery for endpoints, servers, and SaaS platforms

Cohesity FortKnox Logo
Cohesity FortKnox

Cyber vault solution with immutable backups and air-gapped isolation

Cohesity DataProtect Logo
Cohesity DataProtect

Enterprise backup and recovery platform for on-prem, cloud, and SaaS workloads

TitanHQ ArcTitan Logo
TitanHQ ArcTitan

Email archiving solution with automated backup and compliance features

TitanHQ Microsoft 365 Backup Logo
TitanHQ Microsoft 365 Backup

Cloud backup and recovery solution for Microsoft 365 applications and data.

TitanHQ Entra ID Backup Logo
TitanHQ Entra ID Backup

Immutable backup and recovery solution for Microsoft Entra ID (Azure AD)

Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud Logo
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud

Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs

AvePoint Products Logo
AvePoint Products

Platform for managing, protecting & governing digital workplace assets

Commvault Command Center Logo
Commvault Command Center

Centralized control plane for data protection across multi-cloud environments

Commvault HyperScale Flex Logo
Commvault HyperScale Flex

Scalable backup & recovery solution for multi-petabyte workloads & datasets

Commvault HyperScale X Logo
Commvault HyperScale X

Integrated backup & recovery platform with scale-out storage for hybrid cloud

Commvault HyperScale Edge Logo
Commvault HyperScale Edge

Edge data protection solution with autonomous backup and immutable storage

Commvault Air Gap Protect Logo
Commvault Air Gap Protect

Air-gapped, immutable cloud backup storage for ransomware protection

Commvault Distributed Storage Logo
Commvault Distributed Storage

Distributed storage solution for data backup (EOA announced, EOL 2026)

Commvault File Object and Archive Logo
Commvault File Object and Archive

Cloud-based file, object, and archive management with compliance capabilities

Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery Logo
Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery

Cloud-based backup, recovery, and cyber resilience platform for hybrid envs

Commvault Kubernetes Backup Logo
Commvault Kubernetes Backup

Enterprise backup and recovery solution for Kubernetes workloads and data

Commvault Microsoft 365 Backup Logo
Commvault Microsoft 365 Backup

Cloud-based backup and recovery solution for Microsoft 365 workloads

Commvault Salesforce Backup Logo
Commvault Salesforce Backup

Cloud-based backup and recovery solution for Salesforce environments

Commvault Complete Data Protection Logo
Commvault Complete Data Protection

Database backup and recovery platform for AI, cloud, and on-premises databases

Commvault Endpoint Backup and Recovery Logo
Commvault Endpoint Backup and Recovery

Endpoint backup and recovery solution for laptops and desktops

Commvault Cloud for Government Logo
Commvault Cloud for Government

FedRAMP High authorized backup, recovery & DR solution for government entities

Commvault VM Backup Logo
Commvault VM Backup

Cloud-native VM backup and recovery platform for hybrid cloud environments

Tata Communications Vayu Cloud Storage Logo
Tata Communications Vayu Cloud Storage

Cloud storage solution for enterprise data backup, archival, and file transfer

Corsica Technologies Backup and Disaster Recovery Logo
Corsica Technologies Backup and Disaster Recovery

Managed backup and disaster recovery service with cloud and local storage

Cohesity Alta™ Recovery Vault Logo
Cohesity Alta™ Recovery Vault

Cloud-based data vault for cyber resilience and recovery operations

Cohesity NetBackup Appliances Logo
Cohesity NetBackup Appliances

Backup appliances integrated with NetBackup software for enterprise data protection

Cohesity Cloud Protection Services Logo
Cohesity Cloud Protection Services

Cloud-based backup service for SaaS, cloud-native, and on-prem data sources

Cohesity NetBackup Logo
Cohesity NetBackup

Enterprise backup & recovery platform for hybrid cloud environments

Cohesity RecoveryAgent Logo
Cohesity RecoveryAgent

Orchestrates disaster and cyber recovery workflows using automated blueprints.

CyberSentriq Entra ID Backup Logo
CyberSentriq Entra ID Backup

Backup and recovery solution for Microsoft Entra ID configurations and data

CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery Logo
CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery

Ransomware-resistant backup and recovery solution for Microsoft 365 data

Arcserve Cyber Resilient Storage Logo
Arcserve Cyber Resilient Storage

Cyber-resilient storage solution for data protection and backup

Arcserve Cloud Cyber Resilient Storage Logo
Arcserve Cloud Cyber Resilient Storage

Cloud-based cyber-resilient storage solution for data backup and recovery

Datto ALTO Logo
Datto ALTO

Small business backup appliance with local and cloud backup capabilities

Druva Enterprise Data Protection Logo
Druva Enterprise Data Protection

Cloud-based enterprise data backup and recovery with encryption and security

Expedient Cloud Data Protection Logo
Expedient Cloud Data Protection

Managed cloud backup service for VMs, files, and databases with encryption

GM Sectec Ransomware Essentials Logo
GM Sectec Ransomware Essentials

Ransomware protection and backup solution for data recovery

Index Engines CyberSense Logo
Index Engines CyberSense

AI-driven ransomware detection for backup data integrity and recovery

Hitachi Vantara CyberSense Logo
Hitachi Vantara CyberSense

AI-powered ransomware detection and data corruption recovery solution

IBM CyberSense Logo
IBM CyberSense

Ransomware detection & recovery for IBM FlashSystem storage snapshots

Infinidat InfiniSafe Logo
Infinidat InfiniSafe

Ransomware detection & snapshot verification for Infinidat storage systems

Intelecis Data Backup and Recovery Logo
Intelecis Data Backup and Recovery

Data backup and recovery service for business continuity and data protection

Kaseya Endpoint Backup Logo
Kaseya Endpoint Backup

Cloud-based endpoint backup solution with automated data protection and recovery

CrashPlan Backup & Recovery Logo
CrashPlan Backup & Recovery

Enterprise backup & recovery platform for endpoints, servers, M365 & Google.

CrashPlan Ransomware Recovery Logo
CrashPlan Ransomware Recovery

Enterprise backup and recovery platform for endpoints, servers, and SaaS apps

STASH® 1-Click Ransomware Recovery Logo
STASH® 1-Click Ransomware Recovery

Ransomware recovery solution with simplified restoration capabilities

Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery Logo
Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery

Ransomware data recovery solution with AI-based threat detection and backup.

Xopero Unified Protection Logo
Xopero Unified Protection

All-in-one backup appliance with hardware & software for BCDR

Xopero Data Protection Logo
Xopero Data Protection

Enterprise backup and disaster recovery solution for physical, virtual, and SaaS

Xopero ONE MSP Backup Logo
Xopero ONE MSP Backup

MSP-focused backup and disaster recovery platform with pay-as-you-go model

Axcient x360Recover Logo
Axcient x360Recover

BCDR solution with direct-to-cloud and appliance-based deployment options

Axcient x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud Logo
Axcient x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud

Hardware-free BCDR solution backing up to cloud without local appliances

Axcient x360Cloud Logo
Axcient x360Cloud

Cloud backup and recovery for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace data

Axcient x360Sync Logo
Axcient x360Sync

Secure file sync, share, and backup solution for endpoint devices and cloud files

OpenText Core Cloud-to-Cloud Backup Logo
OpenText Core Cloud-to-Cloud Backup

Cloud-to-cloud backup for SaaS platforms like M365, Google, Salesforce

OpenText Data Backup and Recovery Logo
OpenText Data Backup and Recovery

Enterprise backup and recovery solution for cloud, server, and endpoint data

OpenText Server Backup Logo
OpenText Server Backup

Server backup and recovery solution for physical, virtual, and cloud systems

OpenText Core Endpoint Backup Logo
OpenText Core Endpoint Backup

Automated backup solution for Windows and macOS endpoint devices

HERO Backup Disaster Recovery Logo
HERO Backup Disaster Recovery

Managed backup and disaster recovery service with ransomware protection

Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 Logo
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3

Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery

Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure Logo
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure

Backup solution for Microsoft Azure cloud data with local storage control

Ahsay Google Workspace Backup Logo
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup

Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat

Airiam AirAssure™ Logo
Airiam AirAssure™

Bundle combining MDR and backup services for ransomware protection

Spin.AI SaaS Ransomware Detection & Response Logo
Spin.AI SaaS Ransomware Detection & Response

SaaS ransomware detection and automated recovery for Google Workspace & M365

Nubeva Ransomware Reversal Logo
Nubeva Ransomware Reversal

Captures ransomware encryption keys to enable decryption without paying ransom

Keepit Backup for Microsoft Entra ID Logo
Keepit Backup for Microsoft Entra ID

Cloud backup solution for Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) data

SyncData AI Logo
SyncData AI

AI-powered data recovery service

HyperBUNKER Logo
HyperBUNKER

Physical air-gapped recovery device for restoring critical systems post-breach

ACG Cybersecurity Sauvegarde Hébergée Logo
ACG Cybersecurity Sauvegarde Hébergée

Hosted and redundant managed backup service by ACG Cybersecurity.

Arpio Logo
Arpio

Automated cloud DR platform for AWS and Azure with failover orchestration.

Asgard MSP Cloud Backup & DR (BaaS/DRaaS) Logo
Asgard MSP Cloud Backup & DR (BaaS/DRaaS)

Managed BaaS/DRaaS with Veeam integration, failover, and data loss warranty.

Avaria Networks File Branch Logo
Avaria Networks File Branch

Managed cloud file sync, backup & sharing with AES-256 encryption.

Avaria Networks Onsite + Cloud Backup Logo
Avaria Networks Onsite + Cloud Backup

Managed onsite + cloud backup & DR service for physical and virtual systems.

Avaria Networks Backup, DR & BC Services Logo
Avaria Networks Backup, DR & BC Services

Managed backup, DR & business continuity services for physical/virtual envs.

AvTek Data Backup and Recovery Logo
AvTek Data Backup and Recovery

Managed backup & disaster recovery service using Veeam Cloud Connect.

BonjourBackup Logo
BonjourBackup

Cloud-to-cloud backup for Google Workspace & Microsoft 365 w/ malware scanning.

Brash Concepts Data Backup & Recovery Logo
Brash Concepts Data Backup & Recovery

Managed offsite data backup & recovery service for business continuity.

Calamu Data Harbor for Nutanix Files Logo
Calamu Data Harbor for Nutanix Files

Upcoming integration connecting Nutanix Files to Calamu's cyber-resilient Data Harbor.

Calamu Data Harbor Logo
Calamu Data Harbor

SaaS cyber vaulting solution protecting backup data from ransomware.

Calamu for Veeam Logo
Calamu for Veeam

Breach-proof, fragmented backup storage layer for Veeam using multi-cloud redundancy.

Calamu Protect for Veeam Logo
Calamu Protect for Veeam

Secure storage solution designed to protect Veeam backup environments.

Chess ICT Backup as a Service Logo
Chess ICT Backup as a Service

Cloud-based BaaS offering automated, encrypted offsite data backup.

Chess Data Protect for M365 Logo
Chess Data Protect for M365

Cloud-to-cloud backup & restore for Microsoft 365 apps, powered by Datto.

Chess ICT DRaaS Logo
Chess ICT DRaaS

Cloud-based DRaaS offering fast recovery with defined RTO and RPO targets.

Cloudiway Mailbox Migration Tool Logo
Cloudiway Mailbox Migration Tool

Automates email mailbox migration between platforms like Exchange, Gmail & M365.

Cryptoloc Logo
Cryptoloc

Encrypted cloud storage, backup, and file sharing platform.

CTERA Portal Logo
CTERA Portal

Centralized cloud portal for managing enterprise file services & storage.

CTERA Drive Logo
CTERA Drive

Enterprise cloud file sync and access solution with centralized management.

CTERA Enterprise File Services Logo
CTERA Enterprise File Services

Cloud-based enterprise file services platform for hybrid and distributed environments.

CTERA Enterprise File Services Platform Logo
CTERA Enterprise File Services Platform

Enterprise distributed file services platform for hybrid & multi-cloud environments.

CTERA Multi-Cloud Logo
CTERA Multi-Cloud

Multi-cloud file services platform for enterprise data management across clouds.

CTERA Data Services Logo
CTERA Data Services

No product content loaded; page returned only cookie consent data.

CTERA Hybrid Cloud Data Platform Logo
CTERA Hybrid Cloud Data Platform

Hybrid cloud file storage & data management platform for enterprises.

CTERA Ransom Protect Logo
CTERA Ransom Protect

Ransomware detection and recovery solution for enterprise file storage.

CTERA Edge Filer Logo
CTERA Edge Filer

Edge file services appliance for branch offices with cloud storage integration.

Data Shepherd Secure Online Backup Logo
Data Shepherd Secure Online Backup

Managed online backup service with encryption, CDP, and MSP white-label support.

Data-Tech Shadow ONE Recovery Servers Logo
Data-Tech Shadow ONE Recovery Servers

Hybrid BDR solution with continuous backups & near-instant server recovery.

Datos101 Cloud Backup Google Workspace Logo
Datos101 Cloud Backup Google Workspace

Cloud backup solution for Gmail, Drive, Contacts & Calendar in Google Workspace.

DB Networks Cloud Solutions Logo
DB Networks Cloud Solutions

Cloud IT, VoIP, and hosted comms solutions for businesses.

Elastio Cloud Coverage Logo
Elastio Cloud Coverage

Validates cloud backups for ransomware and corruption across AWS and Azure.

FIT Cloud - Cloud Mgmt & Monitoring Logo
FIT Cloud - Cloud Mgmt & Monitoring

Managed cloud services: IaaS, BaaS, DRaaS, and secure hosting.

FixMeStick BackMeUp Logo
FixMeStick BackMeUp

USB device combining malware removal and local file backup for PCs.

Flexis IT Managed Backup & DR Logo
Flexis IT Managed Backup & DR

24x7 managed backup monitoring, DR, and restore validation service.

Infonaligy Data Protection Logo
Infonaligy Data Protection

Managed backup, disaster recovery, and storage protection service for enterprises.

Intermedia SecuriSync Logo
Intermedia SecuriSync

Cloud file sync, backup, and antivirus/ransomware protection platform.

InterVision Backup as a Service Logo
InterVision Backup as a Service

Managed BaaS with 24/7 monitoring, immutability, and hybrid cloud support.

ITPartners+ SaaS Backup Logo
ITPartners+ SaaS Backup

Cloud-to-cloud backup for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace via Datto.

ITPartners+ Business Continuity Logo
ITPartners+ Business Continuity

Managed BaaS with instant virtualization, daily verification & AES-256 encryption.

IT Service ArchiTechs BCDR Logo
IT Service ArchiTechs BCDR

Managed BCDR service with image snapshots, virtualization & 24/7 monitoring for SMBs.

MEGA Cloud Storage Logo
MEGA Cloud Storage

Zero-knowledge encrypted cloud storage with sync, sharing & backup.

MessageSolution Cloud-to-Cloud Data Gov for G-Suite Logo
MessageSolution Cloud-to-Cloud Data Gov for G-Suite

G-Suite compliance archiving, eDiscovery, backup & ransomware recovery.

MessageSolution FAA Logo
MessageSolution FAA

File archiving platform for compliance, eDiscovery, and ransomware recovery.

MessageSolution CloudRestore & Cloud Archive Logo
MessageSolution CloudRestore & Cloud Archive

O365 compliance archiving, eDiscovery, backup & email security platform.

MessageSolution Enterprise SharePoint Migration Logo
MessageSolution Enterprise SharePoint Migration

Migrates data to SharePoint from older versions, file servers, and Exchange.

Metallic File & Object Backup Logo
Metallic File & Object Backup

BaaS solution for unstructured data across on-prem file servers & cloud object storage.

Metallic Recovery Reserve Logo
Metallic Recovery Reserve

Managed immutable cloud storage for backup data on Azure and OCI.

Metallic Endpoint Backup & Recovery Logo
Metallic Endpoint Backup & Recovery

Cloud-based SaaS endpoint backup & recovery for laptops and desktops.

Metallic File & Object Archive Logo
Metallic File & Object Archive

SaaS data archive for cost-optimized, compliance-ready file & object storage.

Metallic Salesforce Backup Logo
Metallic Salesforce Backup

SaaS backup & recovery solution for Salesforce data and sandbox envs.

Metallic Backup for Microsoft 365 Logo
Metallic Backup for Microsoft 365

SaaS backup & recovery for Microsoft 365 apps with eDiscovery support.

Metallic Backup for MS Dynamics 365 Logo
Metallic Backup for MS Dynamics 365

SaaS backup & recovery for Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM data.

METCLOUD Backup as a Service (BaaS) Logo
METCLOUD Backup as a Service (BaaS)

Managed cloud BaaS with monitoring, reporting & recovery across 3 service tiers.

METCLOUD DRaaS Logo
METCLOUD DRaaS

Cloud-based DRaaS offering rapid app & data recovery after outages or attacks.

mPowered IT Ensure Logo
mPowered IT Ensure

Managed BaaS suite with file, image, and cloud backup for SMBs.

Structured Technologies Offsite Backup & Recovery Logo
Structured Technologies Offsite Backup & Recovery

Managed offsite backup & DR service with 15-min backup intervals.

Structured Technologies Cloud DR Logo
Structured Technologies Cloud DR

Cloud-based DR service with real-time replication and rapid restoration.

NetApp Logo
NetApp

Enterprise data storage platform with hybrid cloud mgmt & data services.

Odaseva Data Replication Logo
Odaseva Data Replication

Secure Salesforce data replication to cloud storage for AI/BI analytics.

Odaseva Backup and Restore Logo
Odaseva Backup and Restore

Enterprise Salesforce backup & restore with incremental backups and compliance support.

Odaseva Backup & Restore Professional Logo
Odaseva Backup & Restore Professional

Salesforce data backup & restore with daily backups and activity analytics.

Optimising IT Cloud Backup Services Logo
Optimising IT Cloud Backup Services

Managed cloud backup service for local, M365, and Azure data.

Redpalm Managed Backup & DR Service Logo
Redpalm Managed Backup & DR Service

Managed backup, DR, and 24/7 monitoring service for business continuity.

ScalePad Backup Radar Logo
ScalePad Backup Radar

Centralized backup monitoring platform for MSPs across all client environments.

Sigma Information Group BCDR Services Logo
Sigma Information Group BCDR Services

Managed BCDR services covering backup, recovery, and continuity planning.

SORINT DRaaS Logo
SORINT DRaaS

Cloud-based DRaaS for SMEs covering IT infra, data, apps & workplaces.

Trilio Logo
Trilio

Backup & recovery for Kubernetes and OpenStack VMs and containers.

UbiStor Logo
UbiStor

Managed disaster recovery, cloud backup, and data protection services.

Webhuset Logo
Webhuset

Norwegian provider of domain registration, web hosting, and email services.

AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery Logo
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery

Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.

