Cohesity Threat Protection Description

Cohesity Threat Protection is a data protection solution that provides threat detection and recovery capabilities for backup data. The product uses AI-powered threat detection to identify malware and threats within backup snapshots before recovery operations. The solution includes curated threat intelligence feeds that can be used to scan backup data for known threats. Users can perform point-and-click threat hunting across snapshots to identify compromised data. The product supports custom YARA rule creation for detecting advanced or targeted threats specific to an organization's environment. Behavioral analytics capabilities enable identification of malware and threats from malicious insiders by analyzing patterns in backup data. The solution performs one-click threat detection and scanning at scale across backup snapshots to help organizations avoid reinfection during recovery operations. Cohesity CERT (Cyber Event Response Team) provides incident response services that work alongside the threat protection capabilities. This team offers expert incident response support, helps contain damage during cyberattacks, and assists with recovery operations. The service includes partnerships with cybersecurity incident response firms. The product is designed to help organizations identify the early stages of attacks within their backup data, determine clean recovery points, and accelerate recovery operations following cyber incidents. It integrates threat detection directly into the backup and recovery workflow.