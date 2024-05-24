Cohesity Threat Protection Logo

Cohesity Threat Protection

AI-powered threat detection and recovery for backup data and snapshots

Data Protection Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Cohesity Threat Protection Description

Cohesity Threat Protection is a data protection solution that provides threat detection and recovery capabilities for backup data. The product uses AI-powered threat detection to identify malware and threats within backup snapshots before recovery operations. The solution includes curated threat intelligence feeds that can be used to scan backup data for known threats. Users can perform point-and-click threat hunting across snapshots to identify compromised data. The product supports custom YARA rule creation for detecting advanced or targeted threats specific to an organization's environment. Behavioral analytics capabilities enable identification of malware and threats from malicious insiders by analyzing patterns in backup data. The solution performs one-click threat detection and scanning at scale across backup snapshots to help organizations avoid reinfection during recovery operations. Cohesity CERT (Cyber Event Response Team) provides incident response services that work alongside the threat protection capabilities. This team offers expert incident response support, helps contain damage during cyberattacks, and assists with recovery operations. The service includes partnerships with cybersecurity incident response firms. The product is designed to help organizations identify the early stages of attacks within their backup data, determine clean recovery points, and accelerate recovery operations following cyber incidents. It integrates threat detection directly into the backup and recovery workflow.

Cohesity Threat Protection FAQ

Common questions about Cohesity Threat Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cohesity Threat Protection is AI-powered threat detection and recovery for backup data and snapshots developed by Cohesity. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Backup, Behavioral Analysis.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox