Container image scanning & runtime security for containerized applications
An educational repository providing structured lab materials and scripts for learning container technologies and their internal mechanisms.
Kubernetes security posture management with compliance monitoring and risk assessment
Container security platform scanning images, enforcing K8s policies & runtime threats
Container security platform with image scanning, admission control, and runtime
Container and Linux workload security for hybrid and multi-cloud environments
Policy enforcement & compliance mgmt for container security across SDLC
KSPM solution for detecting and remediating Kubernetes misconfigurations
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
Sandbox for analyzing container images to detect advanced malware before prod.
K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control
Full lifecycle container security platform from build to runtime
Container security scanning and vulnerability management solution
Container security scanning with reachability and exploitability analysis
Container and Kubernetes security platform with runtime visibility and detection
Container & Kubernetes vulnerability scanning with automated remediation
Container security scanning from development to deployment environments
Container security scanner for Docker images with vulnerability detection
AI-powered Kubernetes security platform for container and cluster protection
Container security platform for vulnerability scanning and policy enforcement
Istio-based service mesh for 5G microservices & cloud-native deployments
Secure container images with minimal CVEs, FIPS validation, and STIG hardening
Zero-CVE container and VM images with daily rebuilds and SBOMs
Minimal, zero-CVE virtual machine images for container hosts and applications
Runtime container security platform providing workload isolation via microVMs
GPU workload isolation platform enabling secure multi-tenancy & virtualization
Provides hardened container & VM images with minimal CVEs and threat intel
Managed container security with network IDS and log management for containers
Scans containers & filesystems for malware using YARA rules
K8s security platform with scanning, policy enforcement, and RBAC controls
Zero-trust container security platform for Kubernetes environments
Kubernetes policy mgmt platform for securing & enforcing compliance across clusters
Container scanning tool for detecting secrets, misconfigurations, and code issues
Container security platform for Kubernetes with runtime protection & policies
Open source Zero Trust container security platform for Kubernetes environments
Kubernetes security platform for network policy, compliance & observability
Network security & observability platform for Kubernetes environments
Multi-cloud Kubernetes security platform with centralized policy enforcement
Enterprise Kubernetes networking platform built on Cilium and eBPF
eBPF-based runtime security for cloud-native environments and Kubernetes
Software packaging & deployment platform for airgap & connected environments
Container security solution for protecting containerized applications
Secures AI software supply chain by reducing CVEs & attack surface in containers
Container security platform that removes unused components to reduce CVEs
Container vulnerability scanner with runtime visibility and attack surface reduction
Container scanning, profiling & vulnerability mgmt with runtime-aware insights
Runtime protection & container hardening platform for Kubernetes environments
Runtime detection sensor for container & cloud workload identity attribution
Curated container image registry with continuous patching and zero drift
Provides CVE-free, hardened container base images with automatic patching
Container platform for building, testing, and deploying applications.
KSPM tool securing Kubernetes clusters via config checks & compliance.
Runtime container security via behavioral analytics & continuous attack graphs.
Linux-based micro OS providing trusted execution env for edge containers.
Hardened OS for secure container execution on bare metal x86/ARM servers.
AI-powered Kubernetes & container security with eBPF runtime monitoring.
Confidential Kubernetes distro that runtime-encrypts cloud workloads.
Confidential containers platform for managed Kubernetes via AMD SEV/Intel TDX.
Confidential K8s platform using secure enclaves to protect containerized workloads.
API security & Zero Trust enforcement for Docker microservices.
Agentless AI platform for real-time container attack detection and containment.
SCA tool for scanning container images for vulnerabilities and compliance.
Container security solution covering the full SDLC from dev to production.
Agentless Kubernetes & container security with KSPM across multi-cloud.
Container vulnerability & license scanner with deep dependency tree analysis.
NBD (Network Block Device) is a network protocol implementation that allows clients to access remote block devices over a network as if they were local storage.
A userland implementation of the Network Block Device protocol that enables remote block device access over network connections for distributed storage and virtualization use cases.
A tutorial demonstrating how to implement Kubernetes Engine security features to control application privileges through host access controls and network access policies.
A container compliance and vulnerability assessment tool that uses OpenSCAP to scan Docker images and running containers for security vulnerabilities and compliance violations.
A security testing framework for assessing container environment security across AWS and GCP cloud platforms.
A repository of Kubernetes Network Policy examples and YAML configurations for controlling network traffic and implementing security controls in Kubernetes clusters.
A command-line interface tool for managing container image security analysis, vulnerability scanning, and policy enforcement through the Anchore Engine REST API.
Kube-bench is a security assessment tool that validates Kubernetes deployments against CIS Kubernetes Benchmark standards through automated configuration checks.
kube-hunter is a security scanning tool that identifies vulnerabilities and security weaknesses in Kubernetes clusters through automated assessment and provides detailed reporting with remediation guidance.
A framework for analyzing container images, running scripts inside containers, and gathering information for static analysis and policy enforcement.
Encrypt Kubernetes Secrets into SealedSecrets for safe storage and controlled decryption within the cluster.
A Docker security vulnerability where disabling inter-container communication (ICC) fails to block raw ethernet frames, allowing unexpected data transfer between containers via raw sockets.
Atomic Reactor is a Python library and CLI tool for building Docker images with advanced features including Git integration, registry operations, and build system integration.
A setuid implementation of user namespaces that enables running unprivileged containers without root privileges as a secure alternative to traditional container runtimes.
Buildah is a command-line tool for building and managing container images in OCI and Docker formats without requiring a running daemon.
Clair is an open source static analysis tool that scans application containers for known vulnerabilities through API-based image indexing and matching.
A Docker security analysis tool that scans containers and networks to identify vulnerabilities and security weaknesses in Docker environments.
A deprecated Kubernetes workload policy enforcement tool that helped secure multi-tenant clusters through various security policies and configurations.
MKIT is a Docker-based security assessment tool that identifies common misconfigurations in managed Kubernetes clusters across AKS, EKS, and GKE platforms.
Docker's Actuary is an automated security assessment tool that checks Docker container deployments against configurable best-practice checklists to ensure production readiness.
An open-source script that performs automated security assessments of Docker containers and hosts against CIS Docker Benchmark standards.
Sysdig is a universal system visibility tool that provides deep monitoring and analysis capabilities for traditional systems and containerized environments through system call tracing and network activity monitoring.
Dagda is a Docker security tool that performs static vulnerability analysis of container images and monitors running containers for malicious threats and anomalous activities.
Falco is a CNCF graduated runtime security tool that monitors Linux kernel events and syscalls to detect abnormal behavior and security threats in cloud native environments.
Bane is an automated AppArmor profile generator for Docker containers that simplifies the creation of security policies with file globbing support and Docker integration.
gVisor is a Go-based application kernel that provides enhanced container isolation by implementing Linux system calls and limiting host kernel exposure through its runsc OCI runtime.
Security-Guard helps secure microservices and serverless containers by detecting and blocking exploits.
Kubeadm is a tool for creating Kubernetes clusters with best practices.
minikube is a local Kubernetes cluster management tool that enables developers to run and test Kubernetes applications on their local machines across multiple operating systems.
LinuxKit is a toolkit for building custom minimal, immutable Linux distributions with secure defaults for running containerized applications like Docker and Kubernetes.
Kubernetes security platform with industry standard open source utilities for securing Kubernetes clusters and apps.
A Golang-based container security scanner that identifies potential vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in container environments by checking namespacing, capabilities, security profiles, and host device mounts.
A command-line tool that extracts manifest and configuration data from Docker registry images for security analysis and reconnaissance purposes.
A Terraform module that provides a compliance-focused AWS EKS setup with security hardening for PCI-DSS, SOC2, and HIPAA requirements.
Weave Scope is a real-time visualization and monitoring tool that automatically maps Docker container infrastructures and microservices, providing interactive topology views and direct container management capabilities.
A Python-based Docker security audit tool that performs CIS benchmark assessments with customizable profiles and JSON reporting capabilities.
A book that helps improve Docker security by covering risks and countermeasures
Exploring the transition towards real sandbox containers and the differences in privileges compared to traditional sandboxes like Chrome.
A project exploring minimal set of restrictions for running untrusted code using Linux containers in a concise codebase.
Exploit that launches a process on the host from within a Docker container run with the --privileged flag by abusing the Linux cgroup v1 “notification on release” feature.
