Sysdig Container and Kubernetes Security
Container and Kubernetes security platform with runtime visibility and detection
Sysdig Container and Kubernetes Security Description
Sysdig Container and Kubernetes Security is a cloud-native security platform that provides visibility and protection for containerized environments. The platform uses runtime insights to monitor containers and Kubernetes infrastructure in real time, capturing system calls and metadata for threat detection and investigation. The product correlates multiple risk factors including in-use packages, exploitability, and exposure to prioritize vulnerabilities and security issues. It provides threat detection capabilities powered by Falco detection rules, enabling identification of threats across containers, servers, Kubernetes, and serverless environments. The platform includes Kubernetes security posture management that links security violations to infrastructure-as-code manifests, allowing teams to generate pull requests for remediation at the source. Investigation capabilities capture interactive commands, system calls, and metadata from the CNAPP platform to support incident response workflows. The solution addresses visibility gaps in container environments by providing deep inspection of container and Kubernetes infrastructure. It aims to reduce alert fatigue by correlating context and findings to surface the most significant security issues. The platform combines vulnerability data with threat information and risk factors across infrastructure to detect lateral movement and support investigation activities.
