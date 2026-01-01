Mend Container
Container security scanning and vulnerability management solution
Mend Container
Container security scanning and vulnerability management solution
Mend Container Description
Mend Container is a container security solution that provides vulnerability scanning and security management for containerized applications. The product is part of the Mend AI Native AppSec Platform and focuses on identifying and managing security risks in container images and deployments. The solution integrates into development workflows to scan container images for known vulnerabilities, open source security issues, and compliance concerns. It provides visibility into container security posture and helps teams identify risks before containers are deployed to production environments. Mend Container works alongside other Mend products including SCA (Software Composition Analysis), SAST (Static Application Security Testing), and Renovate for dependency management. The platform offers repository integration capabilities and includes reachability analysis to help prioritize vulnerabilities based on whether vulnerable code is actually executed. The product supports SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) generation for containers and provides security scanning capabilities that align with software supply chain security practices. It is designed to fit into CI/CD pipelines and development workflows to enable security scanning as part of the container build and deployment process.
Mend Container FAQ
Common questions about Mend Container including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Mend Container is Container security scanning and vulnerability management solution developed by Mend.io. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with CI CD, Cloud Security, Container Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership