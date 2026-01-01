Mend Container Logo

Mend Container Description

Mend Container is a container security solution that provides vulnerability scanning and security management for containerized applications. The product is part of the Mend AI Native AppSec Platform and focuses on identifying and managing security risks in container images and deployments. The solution integrates into development workflows to scan container images for known vulnerabilities, open source security issues, and compliance concerns. It provides visibility into container security posture and helps teams identify risks before containers are deployed to production environments. Mend Container works alongside other Mend products including SCA (Software Composition Analysis), SAST (Static Application Security Testing), and Renovate for dependency management. The platform offers repository integration capabilities and includes reachability analysis to help prioritize vulnerabilities based on whether vulnerable code is actually executed. The product supports SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) generation for containers and provides security scanning capabilities that align with software supply chain security practices. It is designed to fit into CI/CD pipelines and development workflows to enable security scanning as part of the container build and deployment process.

Mend Container FAQ

Common questions about Mend Container including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Mend Container is Container security scanning and vulnerability management solution developed by Mend.io. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with CI CD, Cloud Security, Container Security.

