SUSE Security Full Lifecycle Container Security Description

SUSE Security (formerly NeuVector) is an open source container security platform designed for cloud native applications. The platform provides security capabilities across the container lifecycle from build to deployment. The product performs vulnerability scanning during build, test, and deployment phases, and continues scanning containers, hosts, and orchestration platforms during runtime. It conducts security audits using Docker Bench and Kubernetes CIS Benchmark tests, generating risk scores and compliance reports. For runtime protection, the platform identifies and blocks network, packet, zero-day, and application attacks including DDoS and DNS threats. It uses AI-driven anomaly detection to identify threats and can block attacks at Layer 7 between container and pod pairs. The platform implements Zero Trust security principles with automated security policies that integrate into CI/CD pipelines. It discovers application behavior and services to enable network segmentation and isolation. Policy management is handled through templates and an interface designed for DevOps workflows. Compliance features include built-in audits and reporting for PCI DSS, HIPAA, and GDPR regulations. The platform provides real-time visibility through detailed logs and reports for incident investigations. SUSE Security integrates with Kubernetes security policies and runs on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. It supports integration with container management platforms including Rancher and RedHat OpenShift. The platform includes SYSLOG and webhook support for alerting systems, along with LDAP integration and SAML-based single sign-on.