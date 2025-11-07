Trend Micro Container Security
Container security platform with image scanning, admission control, and runtime
Trend Micro Container Security
Container security platform with image scanning, admission control, and runtime
Trend Micro Container Security Description
Trend Micro Container Security is a container security solution that provides protection throughout the container lifecycle from build to runtime. The product scans container images for vulnerabilities, malware, and compliance violations during the build pipeline and provides continuous monitoring after deployment. The solution includes policy-based admission control for Kubernetes environments, allowing security teams to define rules that determine which containers can be deployed to production. Organizations can configure policies to block privileged containers or create exceptions based on image names or tags. The platform integrates into CI/CD pipelines to provide automated vulnerability detection and scanning. Scan results include recommended fixes and can be reviewed through command line interfaces or scripting languages. The system correlates patch layers with vulnerable packages to minimize false positives. Runtime protection capabilities provide visibility into running containers, including detection of container drift and unauthorized activities. The solution monitors for disallowed commands and illegal file access attempts. Runtime security insights are aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework. The product includes Extended Detection and Response (XDR) capabilities for detecting and investigating cross-layer threats. It offers Attack Surface Management features to help prioritize risks across containerized environments. The solution is part of the Trend Vision One platform.
FEATURED
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.