Trend Micro Container Security Description

Trend Micro Container Security is a container security solution that provides protection throughout the container lifecycle from build to runtime. The product scans container images for vulnerabilities, malware, and compliance violations during the build pipeline and provides continuous monitoring after deployment. The solution includes policy-based admission control for Kubernetes environments, allowing security teams to define rules that determine which containers can be deployed to production. Organizations can configure policies to block privileged containers or create exceptions based on image names or tags. The platform integrates into CI/CD pipelines to provide automated vulnerability detection and scanning. Scan results include recommended fixes and can be reviewed through command line interfaces or scripting languages. The system correlates patch layers with vulnerable packages to minimize false positives. Runtime protection capabilities provide visibility into running containers, including detection of container drift and unauthorized activities. The solution monitors for disallowed commands and illegal file access attempts. Runtime security insights are aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework. The product includes Extended Detection and Response (XDR) capabilities for detecting and investigating cross-layer threats. It offers Attack Surface Management features to help prioritize risks across containerized environments. The solution is part of the Trend Vision One platform.