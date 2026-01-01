F5 Aspen Mesh Logo

F5 Aspen Mesh

Istio-based service mesh for 5G microservices & cloud-native deployments

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

F5 Aspen Mesh Description

F5 Aspen Mesh is an Istio-based service mesh solution designed for service providers deploying microservices infrastructure, particularly for 5G service-based architecture (SBA) deployments. The product enables service providers to transition from 4G virtualized network functions (VNF) to 5G cloud-native network functions (CNF) using a microservices infrastructure. The solution provides traffic control and policy enforcement through open source Istio capabilities while adding enterprise features including 24/7 support and security-by-default configurations. It supports IPv4/IPv6 dual-stack networking across the service mesh and includes DNS Subject Alternative Name (SAN) certificates with FQDN and SPIFFE support to facilitate 4G VNF to 5G CNF migration. Aspen Mesh includes a Packet Inspector feature that enables traffic capture and visibility within the service mesh, providing per-user, per-service, per-tenant, and per-subscriber traffic visibility for compliance tracking, troubleshooting, and billing purposes. The product includes a certificate orchestrator for granular certificate management across the service mesh and integrated products. The platform supports multiple deployment models including on-premises, private cloud, hybrid cloud, multi-cluster, multi-cloud, and multi-tenant configurations. It can be deployed on Kubernetes cloud-native infrastructure and integrates with Helm 3 for simplified installations and upgrades. The solution can work in conjunction with F5 BIG-IP Next Service Proxy for Kubernetes (SPK) for legacy 4G or 5G non-standalone (NSA) deployments transitioning to standalone 5G.

F5 Aspen Mesh FAQ

Common questions about F5 Aspen Mesh including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

F5 Aspen Mesh is Istio-based service mesh for 5G microservices & cloud-native deployments developed by F5. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with 5G, Certificate Management, Cloud Native.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →