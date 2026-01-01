Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security Description

Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security provides end-to-end protection for containerized applications across build, deployment, and runtime phases. The platform integrates automated image scanning into DevOps pipelines to identify vulnerabilities, malware, embedded secrets, and misconfigurations before deployment. The solution includes Aqua Trivy scanner for detecting risks in container images, with vulnerability prioritization based on exploitability, risk score, severity, and runtime status. Dynamic Threat Analysis runs container images in a virtual sandbox to detect fileless malware, supply chain attacks, and zero-day threats that evade static scanning. Assurance policies act as security gates that prevent unapproved container images from advancing to deployment based on configurable risk thresholds. These policies can be tailored for different applications and pipelines to reduce operational errors and rogue deployments. Runtime protection monitors container workloads in production with granular policies, drift prevention, and threat detection capabilities. The platform provides workload visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments with preconfigured runtime policies. Compliance reporting automatically audits security posture against industry frameworks including NIST, PCI DSS, GDPR, and CIS Benchmarks. The platform is part of Aqua's Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), combining agent and agentless technology for Code to Cloud security.