Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security Logo

Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security

Full lifecycle container security platform from build to runtime

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security Description

Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security provides end-to-end protection for containerized applications across build, deployment, and runtime phases. The platform integrates automated image scanning into DevOps pipelines to identify vulnerabilities, malware, embedded secrets, and misconfigurations before deployment. The solution includes Aqua Trivy scanner for detecting risks in container images, with vulnerability prioritization based on exploitability, risk score, severity, and runtime status. Dynamic Threat Analysis runs container images in a virtual sandbox to detect fileless malware, supply chain attacks, and zero-day threats that evade static scanning. Assurance policies act as security gates that prevent unapproved container images from advancing to deployment based on configurable risk thresholds. These policies can be tailored for different applications and pipelines to reduce operational errors and rogue deployments. Runtime protection monitors container workloads in production with granular policies, drift prevention, and threat detection capabilities. The platform provides workload visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments with preconfigured runtime policies. Compliance reporting automatically audits security posture against industry frameworks including NIST, PCI DSS, GDPR, and CIS Benchmarks. The platform is part of Aqua's Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), combining agent and agentless technology for Code to Cloud security.

Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security FAQ

Common questions about Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security is Full lifecycle container security platform from build to runtime developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with CNAPP, Cloud Security, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →