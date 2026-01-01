Sec1 Sec1Kube Description

Sec1Kube is a Kubernetes security platform that provides protection for cloud-native container environments. The product performs automated container image scanning to detect vulnerabilities before deployment and offers vulnerability analysis with prioritization and remediation capabilities. The platform includes Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) functionality with over 500 rules covering compliance standards including CIS Kubernetes Benchmark, NIST, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and SOC 2. It conducts continuous configuration audits to ensure clusters meet industry compliance requirements. Sec1Kube monitors and enforces Kubernetes Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) policies to maintain proper permission assignments. The platform performs layer-by-layer security analysis of container images and Kubernetes deployments to identify risks at each level. The product incorporates AI and machine learning models for threat detection, analyzing traffic patterns and behavioral data to identify anomalies and unauthorized access attempts. It provides continuous monitoring with real-time alerts for suspicious activities and deviations from normal operations. Sec1Kube supports scanning of both public and private container registries, including Docker Hub, Google Container Registry (GCR), AWS Elastic Container Registry, IBM Container Registry, JFrog Artifactory, and Azure Container Registry. The platform generates detailed vulnerability reports, layer analysis, and compliance summaries for visibility into Kubernetes security posture.