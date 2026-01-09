Minimus
Provides hardened container & VM images with minimal CVEs and threat intel
Minimus Description
Minimus is a platform that provides secure, minimal container and virtual machine images for enterprise development and deployment. The platform maintains a library of hardened images for common software packages and frameworks, claiming to reduce container CVEs by over 97% compared to standard images. The platform includes an Image Gallery offering secure container images, VM images optimized for cloud environments, and FIPS and STIG compliant images for sensitive workloads. The Assembly Line feature monitors thousands of upstream projects for changes and automatically builds, packages, and generates secure container and VM images with continuous monitoring and automated rebuilds. Minimus incorporates Threat Intelligence capabilities that provide real-time insight into active threats and known exploits targeting CVEs in the software supply chain. This includes integration of EPSS scores, CISA KEV data, and proprietary Minimus Labs intelligence to help prioritize vulnerabilities based on real-world risk. The platform offers flexible deployment options including a SaaS management console that can pull from Minimus registry or other registries, including air-gapped environments. It includes webhooks, alerts, and workflow automation to support development and remediation processes. The platform is SOC-2 and ISO 27001 certified and provides custom image builder capabilities alongside pre-built hardened images and secure Helm charts.
Minimus FAQ
Common questions about Minimus including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Minimus is Provides hardened container & VM images with minimal CVEs and threat intel developed by Minimus. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Container Security, Cloud Security, Vulnerability Management.
