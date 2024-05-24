StackRox Description

StackRox is a container security platform designed for Kubernetes environments. The product was acquired by Red Hat and has been open-sourced as the upstream project for Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes. StackRox provides security capabilities across the container lifecycle, including build-time and runtime protection. The platform focuses on securing containerized applications and Kubernetes clusters through policy enforcement, vulnerability management, and threat detection. The solution offers visibility into container and Kubernetes environments, enabling security teams to identify misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and compliance violations. It includes capabilities for network segmentation and monitoring of container workloads. StackRox implements security controls through declarative policies that can be applied across different stages of the application lifecycle. The platform supports integration with CI/CD pipelines to enable security checks during the build and deployment phases. The product provides runtime monitoring and threat detection for containerized workloads, analyzing container behavior and network activity to identify potential security incidents. It includes capabilities for incident response and forensics in container environments. Note: The provided URL returns a "Page not Found" error, indicating the content has been moved or the product may have been discontinued or rebranded following Red Hat's acquisition. StackRox was open-sourced and became the foundation for Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security.