StackRox Logo

StackRox

by StackRox

Container security platform for Kubernetes with runtime protection & policies

Cloud Security Commercial
Hybrid|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Runtime SecurityCloud NativeCi CdNetwork Segmentation+1
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Cloud Security26 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

StackRox Description

StackRox is a container security platform designed for Kubernetes environments. The product was acquired by Red Hat and has been open-sourced as the upstream project for Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes. StackRox provides security capabilities across the container lifecycle, including build-time and runtime protection. The platform focuses on securing containerized applications and Kubernetes clusters through policy enforcement, vulnerability management, and threat detection. The solution offers visibility into container and Kubernetes environments, enabling security teams to identify misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and compliance violations. It includes capabilities for network segmentation and monitoring of container workloads. StackRox implements security controls through declarative policies that can be applied across different stages of the application lifecycle. The platform supports integration with CI/CD pipelines to enable security checks during the build and deployment phases. The product provides runtime monitoring and threat detection for containerized workloads, analyzing container behavior and network activity to identify potential security incidents. It includes capabilities for incident response and forensics in container environments. Note: The provided URL returns a "Page not Found" error, indicating the content has been moved or the product may have been discontinued or rebranded following Red Hat's acquisition. StackRox was open-sourced and became the foundation for Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security.

StackRox FAQ

Common questions about StackRox including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

StackRox is Container security platform for Kubernetes with runtime protection & policies developed by StackRox. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Runtime Security, Cloud Native, CI/CD.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

SUSE Security Full Lifecycle Container Security Logo
SUSE Security Full Lifecycle Container Security

Open source Zero Trust container security platform for Kubernetes environments

0
Plexicus Container Security Logo
Plexicus Container Security

Container security platform scanning images, enforcing K8s policies & runtime threats

0
Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security Logo
Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security

K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control

0
Sysdig Container and Kubernetes Security Logo
Sysdig Container and Kubernetes Security

Container and Kubernetes security platform with runtime visibility and detection

0
Trend Micro Container Security Logo
Trend Micro Container Security

Container security platform with image scanning, admission control, and runtime

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox